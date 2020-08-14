Second Free F1 Practice Results Spanish F1 GP (FP2)

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Spanish GP

14 August 2020 by
F1 Race Event: Spanish Grand Prix
Race Track: Catalunya Circuit

Lewis Hamilton driving the Mercedes W11

Weather: dry  30.8-30.1°C
Tarmac: dry  48.9-47.5°C
Humidity : 48.8-51.6%
Wind : 1.5 m/s NW
Pressure: 1001.8-1000.3 bar

The second practice for the Spanish Grand Prix was driven under hot weather circumstances as it was a scorching day in Catalunya. The drivers had to contend at soaring track temperatures of almost 50 degrees Celsius.

Halfway into the session both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheet. Hamilton was quickest with a 1:16.883 on soft C3 tyres. Bottas was 0.287s slower. Max Verstappen was 3rd in the Red Bull (+0,821s) and his old teammate Daniel Ricciardo was 4th in the Renault. the Australian drivers was 0,985s slower than Hamilton.


The long runs of both Mercedes drivers showed they were running lap times around 1:20.300 min. At this time we also saw a surprisingly quick Romain Grosjean in the Haas on P5. 10 minutes before the end of the session he returned to the pits and told his team he lost a lot of power.

Last years quickest lap time in FP2 was a 1:17.284 min, set by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W10.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Spanish GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16.88337S (C3)
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:17.170+0.287s38S (C3)
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:17.704+0.821s33S (C3)
43Daniel RicciardoRenault1:17.868+0.985s34S (C3)
58Romain GrosjeanHaas1:18.133+1.250s29S (C3)
616Charles LeclercFerrari1:18.147+1.264s35S (C3)
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:18.214+1.331s33S (C3)
811Sergio PérezRacing Point1:18.293+1.410s39S (C3)
931Esteban OconRenault1:18.303+1.420s40S (C3)
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:18.312+1.429s40S (C3)
1118Lance StrollRacing Point1:18.357+1.474s39S (C3)
125Sebastian VettelFerrari1:18.404+1.521s36S (C3)
1323Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:18.491+1.608s35S (C3)
144Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18.506+1.623s38S (C3)
1526Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:18.642+1.759s39S (C3)
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:18.761+1.878s36S (C3)
177Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:18.900+2.017s42S (C3)
1899Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:18.964+2.081s40S (C3)
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:19.155+2.272s32S (C3)
2063George RussellWilliams1:19.391+2.508s38S (C3)

