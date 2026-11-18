Formula 1 has never been easier to watch in America. Since 2026, Apple TV has been the exclusive US home of F1, offering live coverage of every Grand Prix, qualifying session and Sprint. Yet even the best home entertainment system cannot recreate the atmosphere of watching a race surrounded by people who understand why a three-second pit stop can decide an entire afternoon.

That is where F1 Arcade comes in.

Combining full-motion racing simulators, food, drinks and official Grand Prix watch parties, F1 Arcade brings Formula 1 out of the living room and into a purpose-built social venue. With seven locations across the United States, it offers something traditional sports bars rarely can: an entire experience centred on motorsport.

But is it worth visiting? And what should fans know before booking?

What Is F1 Arcade?

F1 Arcade is Formula 1's official social racing and hospitality concept, combining professional-style racing simulators with a bar, restaurant and live motorsport entertainment.

Originally launched in London, the concept has expanded across the Atlantic, bringing its distinctive combination of racing and hospitality to major American cities.

Unlike a conventional arcade, F1 Arcade is designed around the competitive appeal of Formula 1. Its full-motion simulators respond to the action on screen, while different racing modes allow experienced sim racers and complete beginners to compete together.

Visitors can choose between several experiences:

Head-to-Head Racing: Two or three drivers compete against one another, each using a dedicated simulator.

Two or three drivers compete against one another, each using a dedicated simulator. Team Racing: Groups of four to twelve compete in teams, sharing simulators and building points across multiple races.

Groups of four to twelve compete in teams, sharing simulators and building points across multiple races. Grand Prix Watch Parties: Ticketed events featuring live races, commentary, pre-race simulator access and fellow F1 fans.

Ticketed events featuring live races, commentary, pre-race simulator access and fellow F1 fans. Private Events: Racing experiences for birthdays, corporate functions and larger celebrations.

Racing experiences for birthdays, corporate functions and larger celebrations. Family Racing: Special sessions designed for families with children aged seven and above.

There is also a full food and drinks offering, making it possible to spend an entire afternoon or evening at the venue rather than simply turning up for a few laps.

Explore F1 Arcade Racing Experiences

Why Watch a Grand Prix at F1 Arcade?

Watching Formula 1 at home has its advantages. You control the volume, can follow multiple live timing screens and never have to queue for a drink.

But something changes when a room full of fans reacts to the same moment.

A late safety car, a controversial penalty or a daring move around the outside suddenly becomes a shared experience. Instead of arguing with your television, you have fellow fans to debate strategy, tyre choices and race incidents with.

That communal atmosphere is the strongest argument for watching Formula 1 at F1 Arcade.

The Race Is the Main Event

At a conventional American sports bar, Formula 1 can find itself competing with basketball, baseball or American football for screen time.

F1 Arcade takes a different approach.

Its official Grand Prix watch parties put the race on large screens with live commentary, creating an environment where Formula 1 takes priority.

The event extends beyond the race itself, with simulator racing before lights out, competitions, quizzes and other entertainment depending on the occasion.

Race the Circuit Before Watching the Professionals

One of F1 Arcade's most interesting features is the opportunity to experience the circuits through its racing simulators.

Try threading a virtual car through Monaco's narrow streets, attacking the high-speed corners of Silverstone or finding the braking point at Monza's first chicane.

Then watch the professionals tackle those challenges at considerably higher speeds and with far greater consequences.

The simulators cannot reproduce the physical forces experienced by real Formula 1 drivers, but they can offer a useful appreciation of circuit layouts, braking zones and the precision required to put together a clean lap.

For fans accustomed to watching races without ever attempting the circuits themselves, that adds another dimension to the viewing experience.

What Is Included in a Grand Prix Watch Party?

F1 Arcade advertises the following features for its official Grand Prix watch parties:

Live Grand Prix coverage on large screens, with commentary.

Unlimited simulator racing before the Grand Prix begins.

Racing-related competitions and quizzes.

Post-race entertainment, including DJs.

Food and beverage options, depending on the ticket package.

Important: Grand Prix watch parties require advance tickets. General Admission is restricted to guests aged 12 and above, while Premium and VIP packages are for adults aged 18 and over.

Do not assume every ticket includes a reserved seat or the same food and drink benefits. Check the package details before purchasing.

Find Your Next F1 Arcade Watch Party

Where Are the F1 Arcade Locations in the USA?

F1 Arcade currently operates seven American venues, including its Chicago location in River North.

City Neighbourhood Address Boston Seaport District 87 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston, MA 02210 Washington, D.C. Union Market District 420 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Philadelphia Center City 1330 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Denver RiNo District 2734 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205 Las Vegas Forum Shops at Caesars Palace 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Atlanta West Midtown 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30318 Chicago River North 1 W Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60610

F1 Arcade Las Vegas: A Natural Stop During Grand Prix Week

Of the seven venues, Las Vegas has a particularly strong connection to Formula 1.

Located inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the Strip, F1 Arcade sits in the middle of a destination that also hosts one of the championship's most distinctive races.

For fans travelling to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, it provides an alternative way to spend time around the race weekend, whether that means simulator racing, meeting fellow supporters or attending a special event.

Event schedules, admission conditions and prices can differ during Grand Prix week, so booking in advance is particularly important.

F1 Arcade Chicago: The Newest US Addition

Chicago's River North venue adds another major American city to the F1 Arcade network.

Located at the former Rock Bottom Brewery site on West Grand Avenue, it combines racing simulators with dining, drinks and organised watch parties.

Its central location makes it a practical option for a night out, even when there is no Grand Prix taking place.

How Much Does F1 Arcade Cost?

F1 Arcade does not operate with one fixed admission price covering every experience.

The amount you pay depends on the venue, number of drivers, chosen experience, day and booking time.

Experience Pricing and details Head-to-Head Racing Variable pricing for 2–3 drivers, with sessions lasting approximately 25–45 minutes Team Racing Variable pricing for 4–12 drivers, typically lasting an hour or more Family Racing Advertised from $39 for three people, with 30 minutes of racing Grand Prix Watch Party Ticket prices vary by race, venue and ticket category Gift Cards Select a gift card value for racing, food and drinks

Prices and packages checked in November 2026. Current rates and availability should always be confirmed before booking.

For smaller groups, Head-to-Head Racing is usually the most straightforward option. Each participant receives an individual simulator, allowing everyone to race simultaneously.

Larger groups can choose Team Racing, where drivers share simulators and contribute to their team's overall score.

The family experience offers an accessible introduction for younger racing fans, with individual simulators and a shorter format.

Check F1 Arcade Racing Prices and Availability

Who Should Visit F1 Arcade?

F1 Fans Who Want to Watch Races Together

The most obvious audience is anyone who enjoys Formula 1 but misses the collective atmosphere of a Grand Prix.

Whether you have followed the sport for decades or discovered it through Drive to Survive, F1 Arcade provides an opportunity to watch alongside people who are equally invested in the result.

It is particularly appealing for fans who do not have a local group to watch races with.

Sim Racers Looking for Something Different

Anyone accustomed to racing at home with a steering wheel and pedals will appreciate the opportunity to try a full-motion simulator.

F1 Arcade's equipment is designed for social entertainment rather than professional driver training, so experienced sim racers should not expect a substitute for a high-end dedicated racing simulator.

Nevertheless, competing against friends in the same room offers something online multiplayer cannot fully replicate: immediate reactions, friendly rivalry and the chance to settle an argument about who really is the quickest.

Friends, Couples and Corporate Groups

F1 Arcade is not exclusively for dedicated motorsport enthusiasts.

Its adjustable racing difficulty and team-based formats make it accessible to people who have never driven a racing simulator.

That makes it suitable for date nights, birthdays, group outings and corporate events where participants have different levels of experience.

For larger groups, dedicated event spaces and food and drink packages can turn the racing into a full social occasion.

Families with Young F1 Fans

F1 Arcade also caters for families, with dedicated racing experiences suitable for children aged seven and over.

However, families should distinguish between ordinary racing bookings and Grand Prix watch parties.

The family racing experience welcomes younger drivers, whereas official race watch parties have stricter minimum ages.

Is F1 Arcade Worth It? The Advantages and Limitations

F1 Arcade's appeal is straightforward: it combines the excitement of motorsport with the social atmosphere of a night out.

However, it is worth understanding the trade-offs before booking.

What works particularly well

The main advantage is that Formula 1 is not an afterthought. The simulators, venue design and live events are built around the sport, making the experience more coherent than watching a race at a general entertainment venue.

It also offers something for people who are interested in racing but do not necessarily want to spend several hours concentrating on every technical detail.

What to consider before visiting

Grand Prix watch parties are paid events, and the ticket does not necessarily include reserved seating, food or drinks.

The busiest race weekends may also require planning well in advance.

For dedicated sim racers, the emphasis is on accessible competition and social enjoyment rather than a technically uncompromising simulation.

And if your main priority is following every onboard camera, timing sector and strategy calculation, watching at home through Apple TV may still be the better option.

Our assessment: F1 Arcade makes the strongest case for itself as a shared Formula 1 experience, not simply as somewhere to watch a television broadcast. The combination of live racing, simulators and a room full of fans is what makes it different.

F1 Arcade Gift Cards: An Alternative to F1 Merchandise

Finding an original gift for a Formula 1 fan can be surprisingly difficult.

There are only so many team caps, model cars and branded T-shirts one person needs.

F1 Arcade offers a different possibility: an experience rather than another item of merchandise.

Its electronic gift cards can be used at US locations towards:

Racing simulator experiences.

Food and drinks.

Social racing outings with friends or family.

Gift cards are delivered electronically, making them convenient for birthdays, Christmas and last-minute presents.

There is, however, an important restriction: F1 Arcade gift cards cannot be redeemed to purchase Grand Prix watch party tickets.

For someone who wants to race, dine or enjoy an evening with friends, they can be an attractive choice. For someone specifically interested in watching a Grand Prix, purchasing the appropriate watch party ticket is the more suitable option.

Buy an F1 Arcade Gift Card

Five Tips Before Your First F1 Arcade Visit

Choose the right booking type. A standard racing session and a Grand Prix watch party are different products. Book the experience you actually want. Arrive at least 15 minutes early. F1 Arcade recommends checking in before your scheduled racing session so you can receive instructions and make full use of your booking. Match the racing format to your group. Head-to-Head is designed for two or three drivers; Team Racing is better suited to groups of four to twelve. Check the age restrictions. Children aged seven and above can participate in suitable racing experiences, but official Grand Prix watch parties have higher minimum ages. Check your ticket before paying for extras. Official watch party packages advertise pre-race simulator access, so a separate racing reservation may be unnecessary.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Watch Formula 1 Live at F1 Arcade?

Yes. F1 Arcade broadcasts Formula 1 Grands Prix live at official, ticketed watch parties. Practice and qualifying sessions are also shown, generally without requiring a watch party ticket. Special ticketed events may be exceptions.

Do I Need to Book a Ticket to Watch a Grand Prix?

Yes. Official Grand Prix watch parties require advance booking. You cannot rely on simply walking into the venue to watch the race.

Does a Watch Party Ticket Include Simulator Racing?

F1 Arcade advertises unlimited simulator racing before the Grand Prix as part of its official watch party experience. Check the specific event details and ticket package for applicable conditions.

Do I Need Previous Sim Racing Experience?

No. The simulators offer selectable difficulty levels, and the racing formats are designed to accommodate newcomers alongside more experienced participants.

Can Children Visit F1 Arcade?

Yes. Family racing experiences are available for children aged seven and above. For Grand Prix watch parties, General Admission is restricted to ages 12 and over, while Premium and VIP packages are restricted to adults aged 18 and over.

Can I Book a Racing Simulator for Just One Person?

Solo racing cannot normally be booked online. Limited walk-in opportunities may be available, so individual visitors should ask the venue directly.

Can I Use an F1 Arcade Gift Card for a Watch Party?

No. Gift cards can be used for racing, food and drinks, but not for purchasing official Grand Prix watch party tickets.

Where Can I Find the Nearest F1 Arcade?

F1 Arcade currently operates in Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Chicago. Select a location from the table above to find its booking options.

The Verdict: A Different Way to Experience Formula 1

For years, American F1 fans wanting the atmosphere of a race weekend had limited options beyond attending a Grand Prix or finding a bar willing to show the race.

F1 Arcade offers a third option.

It cannot reproduce the noise, speed or physical intensity of standing beside a real Formula 1 circuit. Nor is it necessarily the cheapest way to watch a Grand Prix.

But that misses the point.

What F1 Arcade brings together is something many fans value: the chance to compete, watch and celebrate the sport in the company of people who share their enthusiasm.

And when the lights go out and the entire room turns towards the screens, that shared anticipation is the real attraction.

Find Your Nearest F1 Arcade and Book an Experience

Prefer to watch the next race live with fellow fans? Explore Upcoming F1 Arcade Watch Parties.

You can also consult the Formula 1 calendar to plan your next race weekend.

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