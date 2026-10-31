Pirelli Opens Possibility of Two-Stop Race for 2026 Mexico City GP

Charles Leclerc set the pace on Friday at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, topping both practice sessions for Ferrari. In FP2, the Monegasque driver posted a 1m17.827s on the Soft compound, edging out Lando Norris by just 0.103 seconds and George Russell by 0.106 seconds.

Leclerc ran the Medium tyre early in the session before switching to the Softs, and he also set the fastest time on the Medium compound. Norris completed the highest number of laps on the Soft with 25, while Kimi Antonelli logged 24 laps on the Medium.

In FP1, Frederik Vesti impressed as the quickest reserve driver, setting the third-fastest time for Mercedes behind Leclerc and Antonelli.

Pirelli chief engineer Simone Berra noted that track conditions improved faster than anticipated. "Track conditions proved better than expected," he said. "Although grip levels were fairly low during the opening stages of FP1, the circuit evolved significantly from the outset... As a result, the track offered better conditions than last year."

Berra also observed that the altitude effects on aerodynamic load appear "less pronounced with the current generation of cars, which may help explain why lap times are so close to last season’s reference. Both the Medium and Soft compounds performed well, with a performance gap of around eight-tenths of a second between them."

Looking ahead to the race, Berra highlighted the strategic options. "Data gathered from the long runs indicate a significant level of degradation for both of the softer compounds," he explained. "This opens up several possible strategic scenarios for the race, ranging from a one-stop strategy, with more careful tyre management, to a two-stop approach."

He also noted localised graining on the front-left tyre, though it showed signs of improvement between the two sessions. If track evolution continues at the same rate, Pirelli expects that phenomenon to reduce further over the weekend.

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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