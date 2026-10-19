How F1 Teams Use Dummy Pit Stops to Outsmart Rivals

At the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren told Oscar Piastri to pit in an apparent attempt to undercut Charles Leclerc. Ferrari brought Leclerc in, but Piastri stayed on track. The message had announced a stop; the driver did not carry it out. Earlier that season at Suzuka, McLaren attempted a similar dummy call with Lando Norris, but Red Bull left Max Verstappen out.

As Motor Sport's Hungarian Grand Prix race report explains, Piastri gained clear air when Leclerc stopped. The threatened move had a familiar purpose: stopping first to gain a position. Its credibility depended on what that stop could realistically achieve. Ferrari could hear the instruction without knowing McLaren's full intentions and had to judge it against the circumstances of the race.

The distinction between visible actions and hidden intentions also appears in Texas Hold'em poker, including games offered by Ignition Australia. Other players can see a raise without knowing the cards behind it. Likewise, Formula 1 teams hear a pit-stop instruction without knowing whether the driver will actually stop. A dummy call only becomes convincing when the threatened move makes strategic sense: rival teams must assess tyre performance, traffic and track position before deciding whether to react.

How a Dummy Pit Stop Threatens an Undercut

An undercut is an attempt to gain a position by stopping before a rival and using the subsequent pace to get ahead when that rival stops. Fresh tyres can provide an advantage, but a pit stop also costs time while the car enters, passes through and leaves the pit lane. The advantage has to emerge across the entire sequence, not simply during the tyre change.

During an undercut, the two cars are at different stages of their strategies. One has changed tyres, while the other is still circulating on its existing set. Their order on the track at that moment does not settle the contest. The relevant comparison is where they stand once the rival has also stopped, which means a team must often decide how to respond before that outcome is clear.

The car's next stretch of track also belongs in the calculation. Fresh tyres do not remove slower cars ahead. A clear run gives the driver room to exploit the available pace; traffic can restrict that opportunity. The gap to the rival, the time lost during a stop and the rejoining position are connected parts of the same decision.

A dummy pit-stop call puts that possibility in front of an opponent without carrying it through. The team hearing it has a decision to make before the announced stop happens. Each car reaches the pit entry once per lap, creating an immediate deadline. Responding can protect a position, but it also commits the responding team to a real stop, potentially disrupting its preferred strategy.

Why Red Bull Ignored McLaren's Bluff at Suzuka

At the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, Lando Norris received an instruction to pit in an attempt to overtake Max Verstappen, followed by a call to stay out. Christian Horner subsequently explained Red Bull's response: had Norris stopped at that moment, he would have rejoined in traffic. Horner described McLaren's instruction as a dummy and said his team had chosen not to react.

Piastri subsequently stopped first, before Norris and Verstappen came in on the following lap. Horner distinguished the early signal from the later need to cover Norris's actual stop. His explanation centred on where the McLaren would rejoin: the traffic made the announced challenge less persuasive in Red Bull's assessment.

Red Bull did not need certainty about McLaren's intentions to leave Verstappen out. It needed to assess the practical value of a stop at that moment. Horner's account describes that particular decision; it does not mean every poorly timed pit call is necessarily a bluff.

Why Ferrari Reacted at the Hungarian Grand Prix

In Hungary, Piastri had already attempted an undercut during the first round of stops. Ferrari responded by stopping Leclerc on the following lap, and he retained the advantage. The later dummy therefore threatened a move that had already formed part of their contest. When Leclerc stopped again, Piastri stayed out and gained clear air.

Leclerc had committed to the pit lane; Piastri remained on track. The announcement had become consequential through Ferrari's response even though the announced McLaren stop never happened. That immediate outcome is visible in the race sequence without claiming to know the full details of Ferrari's internal discussions.

It did not decide the entire Grand Prix. Norris won on a one-stop strategy, while Piastri used two stops. Leclerc's subsequent pace and the final finishing order cannot be attributed solely to the dummy call. The point is how the two teams responded to a threatened stop, not that a single radio message determined either race.

Suzuka vs Hungary: Two Calls, Different Responses

2025 Grand Prix McLaren's dummy call Rival's response Immediate outcome Japan (Suzuka) Norris was told to pit, then to stay out. Red Bull kept Verstappen on track. Red Bull judged that an immediate Norris stop would have put him into traffic. Hungary (Hungaroring) Piastri was told to pit, but continued his stint. Ferrari brought Leclerc in. Piastri gained clear air while Leclerc committed to his stop.

What Makes an F1 Pit-Stop Bluff Convincing?

Hungary shows an opponent responding to a threatened undercut; Suzuka provides Horner's explanation for withholding that response. A convincing dummy call presents a move that deserves serious consideration under the conditions of the race. The radio creates the question, but tyre performance, track position, traffic and the consequences of stopping determine how much weight the rival gives it.

Ultimately, the best pit-stop bluffs are not made convincing by dramatic radio messages. They are convincing because the rival team can see a plausible strategic advantage in the move being threatened.

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics