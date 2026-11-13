Bearman Demands Ferrari Seat Guarantee Before Haas Deal?

Oliver Bearman's new Haas contract should have been a formality months ago. Instead, it's stuck - reportedly because the 21-year-old wants Ferrari to put something in writing about 2028, the year Lewis Hamilton's seat could finally come up for grabs.

What's Holding Up Bearman's New Haas Deal?

Oliver Bearman's delayed Haas contract announcement is reportedly being held up by demands for assurances that he will be first in line for a Ferrari seat in 2028.

The British driver is expected to continue at Haas alongside fellow Ferrari junior Rafael Camara in 2027, with the pairing increasingly viewed as a potential audition for Lewis Hamilton's seat the following year.

Bearman's management reportedly wants a clearer commitment from Ferrari about his future, amid suggestions he could seek an exit from the Italian team's Academy if a 2028 opportunity cannot be guaranteed.

Is Bearman Really Threatening to Leave Ferrari's Academy?

Bearman has not confirmed those claims, but recently admitted that his future involves negotiations well beyond Haas.

"The only sticking points are kind of out of my hands. More contractual points," he said in Austin last month.

"It's out of my hands. I'm leaving it to my management and, of course, Ferrari as well."

How Involved Is Ferrari in Bearman's Next Move?

When asked about Ferrari's involvement, he was unequivocal.

"Of course Ferrari are involved - at the end of the day I am a junior driver of Ferrari and that's ultimately the reason I'm here, because of that."

"So of course they have a big say in what my future looks like."

In Mexico a week later, Bearman again suggested that the negotiations concerned more than his immediate future.

"There are a few bigger-picture things that we're working on," said the 21-year-old.

Fast Facts: Bearman's Ferrari Future Current team Haas 2027 teammate Rafael Camara The demand First claim on a Ferrari seat in 2028 Why 2028 Hamilton's seat seen as a possible opening Bearman's age 21

Related: Bearman Reveals Ferrari's Role in Delayed Haas F1 Deal

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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