What Sports Do Cloudbet and Wild.io Support? F1 Comparison

Cloudbet and Wild.io both cover popular sports such as football, tennis and basketball, but their differences become more interesting when you look beyond the main menu. Cloudbet's sports list included 27 categories in a late-October 2026 review, while Wild.io listed around 20 conventional sports alongside esports and virtual events. For Formula 1 followers, the headline numbers tell only part of the story: both operators have published material relating to F1 betting, although the availability of individual Grand Prix markets varies throughout the season.

This comparison examines the sports each platform covers, how their motorsport markets work, and what readers should check before considering any cryptocurrency-based sportsbook. Licensing, territorial restrictions and settlement rules matter at least as much as the number of events displayed.

What Sports Does Cloudbet Support?

Cloudbet launched in 2013 and is operated by Halcyon Super Holdings B.V. Its published terms identify a licence issued by the Curaçao Gaming Authority. The general sports menu reviewed in October 2026 contained 27 entries, including some special-event categories rather than conventional sports.

Major team sports: football, basketball, American football, baseball, ice hockey and cricket.

football, basketball, American football, baseball, ice hockey and cricket. Other team sports: handball, volleyball, rugby union, rugby league, Australian rules football, field hockey, floorball and bandy.

handball, volleyball, rugby union, rugby league, Australian rules football, field hockey, floorball and bandy. Racket and cue sports: tennis, table tennis, badminton, squash and snooker.

tennis, table tennis, badminton, squash and snooker. Combat sports: boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA).

boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). Racing: horse racing and greyhound racing.

horse racing and greyhound racing. Other markets: darts, chess, politics and entertainment specials.

The operator also maintains esports markets covering titles such as Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends and Valorant. These are distinct from traditional sporting events, so combining them into a single headline count can make comparisons misleading.

Does Cloudbet Cover Formula 1?

Yes. Although motorsport was absent from the particular main-menu snapshot supplied for this comparison, Cloudbet maintains a dedicated motorsport section that expressly includes Formula 1 and MotoGP. Its published material refers to individual race winners, fastest-lap markets and outright Drivers' and Constructors' Championship bets. The actual selection depends on the event and the markets offered at that moment.

Settlement rules deserve close attention. Cloudbet's sportsbook rules state that motorsport bets are generally graded at the podium presentation and that subsequent penalties do not alter the settlement. That distinction matters in F1, where an investigation or disqualification can change the final classification after the chequered flag.

What Sports Does Wild.io Support?

Wild.io combines a cryptocurrency casino with a sportsbook operated by Stack Gaming Ltd. The business identifies an Anjouan gaming licence in its published legal information. In the late-October 2026 menu snapshot, its selection centred on established sports, supplemented by esports, virtual competitions and event-based prediction markets.

Major team sports: football, basketball, ice hockey, baseball, cricket and American football.

football, basketball, ice hockey, baseball, cricket and American football. Other team sports: handball, volleyball, futsal, rugby union, rugby league, water polo and floorball.

handball, volleyball, futsal, rugby union, rugby league, water polo and floorball. Individual sports: tennis, table tennis, squash, darts, curling, boxing and MMA.

tennis, table tennis, squash, darts, curling, boxing and MMA. Esports: Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, King of Glory and Crossfire were among the titles listed in the source review.

Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, King of Glory and Crossfire were among the titles listed in the source review. Virtual formats: eFootball, eBasketball, eCricket and eTouchdown appeared separately.

eFootball, eBasketball, eCricket and eTouchdown appeared separately. Prediction markets: the platform also lists markets relating to political, financial and cryptocurrency events.

Football dominated the recorded event count, with more than 1,300 fixtures displayed on the review date. That figure is a temporary snapshot rather than a permanent measure of coverage; event totals can change substantially from one day to the next.

Does Wild.io Offer Formula 1 Betting?

Wild.io's published sportsbook rules include a dedicated Formula 1 section. They describe settlement provisions for individual Grands Prix, qualifying, driver and constructor championships, and head-to-head or group markets. This is evidence that the sportsbook has rules for F1 betting, but it does not establish how many live F1 events or selections were available when the October menu was checked.

Its F1 rules also distinguish qualifying results from later grid penalties. A driver can qualify fastest and subsequently lose places through a penalty; the outcome used to settle a qualifying bet may therefore differ from the published starting grid. Readers following a particular Grand Prix should check the event-specific rules rather than assume every operator uses the same definition.

Cloudbet vs Wild.io: Sports and F1 Comparison

The following table combines the late-October 2026 category review with information from the operators' published motorsport rules and pages. A missing category in the original menu does not necessarily mean a sport is never offered.

Sport or feature Cloudbet Wild.io Formula 1 Dedicated motorsport section; race and championship markets described F1-specific rules published; live market depth not confirmed Other motorsport MotoGP explicitly mentioned Not established by the October menu snapshot Football Yes, including major British competitions Yes; more than 1,300 events in the October snapshot Tennis and cricket Both listed Both listed Horse racing and greyhounds Both listed Neither listed in the October snapshot Snooker and darts Both listed Darts listed; snooker not listed in the snapshot Boxing and MMA Both listed Both listed Esports Six titles recorded in the source review Six esports titles plus four virtual formats recorded Political or event markets Special-event categories Separate prediction-markets offering Published licensing jurisdiction Curaçao Anjouan United Kingdom Restricted under its terms Restricted under its terms

Cloudbet has the clearer publicly accessible motorsport overview, while Wild.io provides detailed F1-specific settlement rules. Neither point is sufficient to establish which platform offers better odds or more Formula 1 selections on a particular race weekend. Those questions require an event-by-event comparison.

Which Formula 1 Betting Features Actually Matter?

For F1 followers, the usefulness of a sportsbook depends on more than whether the word "Formula 1" appears in its menu. The market selection must correspond to the racing questions fans care about, and the rules need to explain precisely how bets are settled.

Race and qualifying markets: distinguish a Grand Prix winner from a qualifying winner, a pole-sitter and a driver who eventually starts first after penalties.

distinguish a Grand Prix winner from a qualifying winner, a pole-sitter and a driver who eventually starts first after penalties. Championship outrights: check whether both Drivers' and Constructors' Championships are listed, and when those markets are settled.

check whether both Drivers' and Constructors' Championships are listed, and when those markets are settled. Head-to-head markets: examine whether the comparison is based on qualifying, official race classification or another specified condition.

examine whether the comparison is based on qualifying, official race classification or another specified condition. In-play availability: do not assume that live prices will remain available during safety cars, red flags or steward investigations.

do not assume that live prices will remain available during safety cars, red flags or steward investigations. Limits and settlement: review maximum payouts, void-bet conditions, cash-out availability and treatment of post-race penalties.

Real F1 results illustrate why these distinctions are necessary. A qualifying classification and the eventual starting grid can differ, while the podium ceremony and final classified result may not always be identical. Our 2026 F1 championship standings provide sporting context, and the São Paulo Grand Prix guide shows the kind of race-weekend information fans can use to follow the event itself. Neither sporting data nor past performance guarantees a betting outcome.

How Does Betpanda Compare for Motorsport Coverage?

Other cryptocurrency sportsbooks also claim to offer racing markets. For example, the Betpanda crypto sportsbook is described in the operator's own motorsport coverage as including Formula 1, MotoGP, NASCAR and rally events. Betpanda's promotional material also describes a wider selection of conventional sports, racing and esports. Those descriptions indicate the categories the operator advertises, not an independently verified count of currently available events or betting markets.

A longer list of sports is not, by itself, a recommendation. Anyone evaluating an operator needs to verify its current licence, whether it is legally permitted to serve their location, the precise terms of its sports markets and the consumer protections available. An offshore licence or a country being absent from a restricted-country list does not establish authorisation to serve British customers.

Can UK Residents Use Cloudbet, Wild.io or Other Offshore Sportsbooks?

Cloudbet and Wild.io both identify the United Kingdom as a restricted jurisdiction in their published terms. More broadly, the UK Gambling Commission states that businesses providing remote gambling to consumers in Great Britain need its authorisation, even when the operator is based overseas. Readers in Great Britain should check a provider's status in the official gambling business register rather than rely on marketing statements or an offshore licence.

Regulation also matters for customer safeguards, complaints procedures and self-exclusion. UK schemes such as GAMSTOP cover participating UK-licensed operators and should not be assumed to apply to offshore websites. The ability to open a page, deposit cryptocurrency or access an account does not establish that a service is licensed for a particular country.

What Do Recent UK Betting Statistics Show?

The Gambling Commission's latest annual industry statistics, covering April 2025 to March 2026, reported £2.4 billion in remote betting gross gambling yield. Football accounted for approximately £1.2 billion and horse racing £769.3 million. Together, the two sports contributed more than four fifths of the remote betting total.

These figures explain why mainstream football and horse racing appear prominently in sportsbook comparisons, but they do not measure the quality of an individual platform or the size of the Formula 1 betting market. For an F1 audience, the more useful questions are whether a race has published odds, what kinds of selections are offered and which official classification determines the result.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cloudbet offer Formula 1 betting?

Yes. Cloudbet publishes a dedicated motorsport page mentioning F1, MotoGP, race winners and championship markets. The selections available for an individual Grand Prix may vary.

Does Wild.io have Formula 1 markets?

Wild.io publishes specific Formula 1 settlement rules covering races, qualifying and championships. Those rules do not guarantee that every Grand Prix will have a live betting market.

Does Cloudbet offer horse racing and greyhounds?

Both appeared in Cloudbet's sports menu during the October 2026 review. Neither category appeared in the corresponding Wild.io menu snapshot.

Do Cloudbet and Wild.io accept players from the UK?

No. Both operators list the United Kingdom as a restricted jurisdiction in their terms. UK residents should use the Gambling Commission's public register to identify appropriately licensed providers.

Does a cryptocurrency sportsbook need a UK licence to serve British players?

Yes. The UK Gambling Commission requires operators offering remote gambling services to consumers in Great Britain to hold the relevant British authorisation. A licence issued elsewhere is not a substitute.

Final Verdict: Look Beyond the Sports Count

Cloudbet and Wild.io cover many of the same mainstream sports, but their published F1 material provides different levels of detail. Cloudbet has an accessible motorsport overview, while Wild.io sets out specific Formula 1 settlement rules. Betpanda also advertises motorsport coverage, although operator claims about event selection and legal eligibility require independent checking.

For F1 fans, the strongest comparison is not the number of sports in a menu. It is the combination of genuinely available Grand Prix markets, transparent settlement rules and appropriate licensing. Betting should be limited to adults in jurisdictions where it is lawful, with firm spending limits and no expectation that racing knowledge guarantees a return. Anyone concerned about their gambling can seek confidential support through GambleAware.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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