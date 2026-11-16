How Audi Replaced Stake With Revolut for Its 2026 F1 Debut
Audi’s first Formula 1 season has involved more than a new chassis and power unit. Its takeover of Sauber also ended a three-season sponsorship arrangement that repeatedly exposed the gap between global F1 marketing and national gambling laws.
Audi entered the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship as a fully fledged works team, joining Mercedes as the second German manufacturer competing under its own factory identity. After 20 Grands Prix, the Audi Revolut F1 Team sits eighth in the Constructors’ Championship with 28 points. That is hardly the spectacular debut some might have hoped for, but it is also only one measure of what changed when the Hinwil operation stopped racing as Sauber.
For three seasons, the Swiss team was closely associated with Stake, an online casino and sportsbook. The brand brought significant sponsorship money, but it could not always be promoted in the same way at every Grand Prix. Audi’s partnership with financial technology company Revolut has given the project a more consistent title identity, even if the sporting transition remains a work in progress.
From Alfa Romeo to Stake, Kick and Audi
Stake’s involvement started in 2023, when it became a co-title partner of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team, operated by Sauber. Once Alfa Romeo’s naming agreement ended, Stake became the sole title partner for 2024 and 2025, and the operation adopted the name Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. That distinction matters: 2023 was an Alfa Romeo-branded season with Stake as a partner, not a full season under the later Stake team identity.
The financial scale was substantial. BlackBook Motorsport reported that the original three-year arrangement was worth approximately A$140 million, citing contemporary Australian reporting. That figure was reported rather than officially disclosed as a final contract value, and the subsequent exclusive naming-rights arrangement may have changed the overall economics.
The branding was more complicated than the money. Sauber used Kick, a streaming platform associated with Stake, at selected events where gambling advertising created regulatory or commercial restrictions. Australia, Spain, Belgium and Qatar were among the races affected during 2023. The team continued to alternate between Stake and Kick identities in 2024 and 2025, rather than running one unchanging name throughout the calendar.
The rules were not applied mechanically. Ahead of the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, the Netherlands’ gambling regulator urged Sauber not to display Stake branding at Zandvoort. The team nevertheless raced with the branding. That episode illustrated the difficulty of translating a sponsor’s global F1 deal into an approach acceptable to every local regulator.
Stake era vs Audi era
|Sauber / Stake period
|Audi / Revolut period
|Team identity
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (2023); Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber (2024–25)
|Audi Revolut F1 Team (2026)
|Title partnership
|Stake co-title partner in 2023; sole title partner in 2024–25
|Revolut title partner from 2026
|Reported deal
|Around A$140m over three years, as reported in 2023
|Multi-year partnership; financial terms undisclosed
|Branding by venue
|Stake/Kick branding varied at selected Grands Prix
|Single Audi–Revolut title identity
|Constructors’ points
|70 in Sauber’s final season (2025)
|28 after the 2026 São Paulo GP
|Best race result
|3rd at Silverstone 2025 (Hülkenberg, from 19th)
|8th (achieved five times through São Paulo 2026)
Comparison uses completed 2025 Sauber results and 2026 standings after the São Paulo Grand Prix on 8 November 2026.
Why a sponsor can change names at the border
Formula 1 operates a global television feed, but gambling advertising is regulated nationally. A sponsor that can appear on a car in one market may face restrictions elsewhere. A visible logo is therefore evidence of a commercial relationship with an F1 team, not evidence that the underlying gambling service is authorised in every country watching the race.
Germany offers a useful example. Under Section 5 of the German State Treaty on Gambling (GlüStV 2021), advertising and sponsorship for unauthorised gambling are prohibited, while permitted gambling promotion is subject to further conditions. Within sports venues, the treaty restricts gambling advertising to umbrella-brand displays on shirts, perimeter boards and similar media. Germany did not host a Grand Prix during Stake’s tenure; its last F1 race was the Eifel Grand Prix in 2020.
A logo is not proof of a gambling licence
The licensing distinction matters to viewers as much as it did to Sauber’s commercial team. In Germany, the official GGL whitelist of authorised gambling providers is the appropriate starting point for checking whether an offer is permitted. A licence from Malta, Curaçao or Anjouan does not, by itself, grant an operator permission to provide gambling services to German customers. The authorisation must match the product and the market.
Comparison websites can provide additional information about operators, but they cannot replace that official check. The German-language site Casinobernie says it has published more than 300 online-casino reviews assessing factors including payment methods, bonus conditions, licensing information and customer support. Such information may help readers understand a brand’s stated regulatory background, but overseas licensing should never be confused with German authorisation.
Audi’s first season on track: progress, not a breakthrough
The Audi R26 has contested 20 Grands Prix under the new regulations without finishing higher than eighth. The team has managed that result five times, but points have been difficult to collect consistently. Following the São Paulo Grand Prix, Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg have 14 points each, giving Audi 28 points and eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship.
Hülkenberg finished 11th in Austin, while Bortoleto collected four points with eighth in Mexico City. In São Paulo, Hülkenberg started fourth after grid penalties and finished tenth despite a ten-second penalty; Bortoleto was 16th after starting 19th at home. Race reports from the United States Grand Prix race report, Mexico City Grand Prix race report and São Paulo Grand Prix race report underline how narrow the midfield margins remain.
Sauber’s final season provides a sharper benchmark. The Swiss team scored 70 points in 2025 and finished ninth, with Hülkenberg finally claiming his maiden F1 podium at Silverstone after starting 19th. Audi has fewer points in 2026, but it is also developing its first works power unit and chassis under a major technical regulation reset. The two seasons cannot be treated as a simple like-for-like performance comparison.
What Revolut changes, and what it does not
Audi and Revolut announced their multi-year agreement on 30 July 2025, with Revolut becoming title partner for the 2026 debut. Audi says Revolut Business will also be integrated into the team’s financial operations, while the partnership includes payment-related fan experiences and merchandise services. No contract value was disclosed.
Unlike the Stake arrangement, the Revolut name does not bring the same gambling-advertising problem when the championship crosses borders. That does not exempt a financial-services sponsor from local rules, but it removes the specific licensing obstacle that made Sauber’s former title identity awkward at selected venues. Neither Audi nor Revolut has publicly said that this regulatory difference drove the partnership decision.
Three races left, and a much longer project ahead
With three Grands Prix remaining after São Paulo, Audi is eighth on 28 points, three behind Haas and 16 ahead of Williams. Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi will decide whether it can climb to seventh. The bigger task is to turn points finishes into a routine as Audi develops its works car for 2027 and beyond.
That is what makes the sponsorship transition interesting. Sauber’s Stake deal demonstrated how Formula 1’s commercial reach could run ahead of national advertising rules. Audi’s Revolut branding is simpler to carry around the calendar, but the badge on the car remains the easy part. Building a competitive German works team from the Hinwil base is the harder job.