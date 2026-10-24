Pirelli's Friday Report from 2026 United States Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc set the pace on Friday at the Circuit of the Americas, topping both practice sessions for Ferrari. In FP2, the Monegasque driver posted a 1:35.291 on the Soft C4 compound, edging out Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli by just 0.042 seconds. Max Verstappen was third, a further 0.147 seconds back.

The three drivers set their best times on the Soft tyre before switching focus to race simulations. Leclerc and Verstappen completed their long runs on used Softs, while Antonelli ran on a used set of Mediums. Earlier in the day, Leclerc had also topped FP1 with a 1:36.052, ahead of Verstappen and Lando Norris.

With track temperatures reaching 43°C, Pirelli's motorsport director Dario Marrafuschi noted that all three compounds performed consistently.

"The indications from the first two sessions confirm very consistent behaviour from the three compounds selected for this Grand Prix," he said. "So far, the C2 appears likely to play only a limited role in defining race strategies, while teams are focusing primarily on the Medium and Soft compounds."

Marrafuschi also suggested that a one-stop strategy is currently the most probable outcome. "Given the level of degradation observed and the rapid evolution of track grip, a one-stop race currently appears to be the most likely scenario."

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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