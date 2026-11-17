Everyone wants a V8, but nobody agrees which one. With the FIA pressing for 2030 and manufacturers guarding their turbos, the clock on F1's next engine formula is ticking.

Formula 1's engine manufacturers are reportedly united behind a return to V8 engines, although disagreements over technical details could delay their introduction until 2031.

The FIA and manufacturers met on Monday to discuss the proposed regulations, with a new 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 emerging as the preferred solution.

According to Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, the concept would effectively add two cylinders to the current 1.6-litre V6 engine, reducing development costs and allowing a faster transition.

The new engine would also feature a smaller turbocharger and significantly reduced hybrid power, promising lighter cars and improved engine sound.

However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is pushing for the regulations to take effect in 2030, while manufacturers have been reluctant to commit to such an ambitious timetable.

"If the F1 manufacturers don't react quickly, the timetable for the 2030 rule change is in jeopardy," an FIA insider told the German publication.

"If the manufacturers don't agree to the proposal by the end of 2026, the FIA will implement its solution for 2031."

That alternative could involve Ben Sulayem's preferred naturally aspirated V8 engine without a hybrid system.

Manufacturers, however, favour retaining turbocharging and some electrification for efficiency and road-car relevance.

Fast Facts: F1's V8 engine plan Proposed engine 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 FIA target Regulations in force from 2030 Manufacturer deadline End of 2026, or the FIA goes for 2031 Manufacturer stance Keep a turbo and some electrification Source Auto Motor und Sport

Related: FIA Plans Cheaper Turbo V8 Engines for 2030?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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