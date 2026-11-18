The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the 21st race of the current F1 season.

With concerns about the Qatar and Abu Dhabi GPs in the upcoming two weekends due to the conflict in the region, the race in Las Vegas could be the final event of 2026.

On different news, American viewers will get a nice treat this weekend, as the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be free to watch in the US on Apple TV.

Click here to watch.

2026 Las Vegas GP Facts & Figures

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the 85th Formula 1 World Championship race held in the United States (the second-biggest tally in history among countries, behind Italy's 110) and the last of the trio of races in the country in 2026, after the Miami Grand Prix and the US GP at Austin.

For the fourth consecutive season, the United States will host three different races (Miami, US GP in Texas and Las Vegas).

The country hosted eight different GPs by title, including the Indianapolis 500 (11 between 1950 and 1960), US Grand Prix (four different eras since 1959), US Grand Prix West (eight between 1976 and 1983), a couple of Caesars Palace GPs in 1981 and 1982, Detroit GP (from 1982 to 1988), Dallas GP in 1984 and the Miami Grand Prix since 2022.

In 2023, the Las Vegas GP became the eighth different race celebrated in the US.

No other country has hosted more different GPs by name than the US, with Italy coming in second place with five (Italian, Pescara, San Marino, Tuscan and Emilia Romagna GP).

The United States has had 12 different circuits hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix, the most of any country.

Las Vegas hosted the Caesars Palace GP in 1981 and 1982 in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace Hotel. The races were won by Alan Jones and Michele Alboreto, driving for Williams and Tyrrell, respectively.

Who Holds the Record for Most Las Vegas GP Wins?

Max Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023 from second on the grid, and repeated the feat in 2025.

In 2024, George Russell led Lewis Hamilton for a Mercedes 1-2. On his side, Verstappen finished fifth and secured his fourth consecutive title. Previously, Nelson Piquet and Keke Rosberg sealed titles in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, respectively.

For Hamilton, the podium in the 2024 race in Las Vegas was his last for Mercedes (his 153rd with the team).

Las Vegas Strip Circuit

The 6.201 km Las Vegas Strip Circuit has 17 corners and a huge straight of 1.900 km in the third sector that demands tremendous engine power and efficiency throughout the weekend. This year, that part of the track will have one of the three Straight Mode zones of the circuit.

Ahead of the inaugural race in 2023, Formula 1's official website gave a short review of the track: "Located in the heart of Las Vegas, the new 6.2km, 17-turn street circuit winds its way past iconic locations like Caesars Palace, the Bellagio, and the Venetian. With average speeds expected to match Monza, otherwise known as F1’s ‘Temple of Speed’, there promises to be plenty of action and overtaking."

Saturday night's race will go for 50 laps and a distance of 309.958 km.

The first sector includes a twisty section for the first four corners, and it is then followed by a shorter straight and a 90-degree right-hander, Turn 5, that will send cars into another twisty section formed from corners six to nine. Then, the circuit has two fast corners, Turns 10 and 11.

The final section of the track includes an 800m straight that has a high-speed left-hander that will send cars into the start-finish zone to complete the lap. Before the fast left-hander, there will be a Straight Mode zone between Turns 16 and 17.

The other Straight Mode zone sits between Turns 4 and 5. Meanwhile, the Overtake zone will start right after Turn 16.

In 2024, George Russell took Pole Position with a lap time of 1:32.312, the fastest at the venue, as the 2025 Qualifying session saw rain. In the 2025 race, Max Verstappen set the record Fastest Lap in Las Vegas with a 1:33.365.

What Tyres and Weather Will Shape the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Pirelli's dry tyres for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the C3 as P Zero White Hard, C4 as P Zero Yellow Medium, and C5 as P Zero Red Soft.

Thursday, Nov. 19th - FP1 & FP2 (Local time)

Conditions: A couple of showers in the evening; otherwise, partly cloudy

Max. temperature: 7°C

Chance of rain: 60%

Friday, Nov 20th - FP3 & Qualifying

Conditions: Mainly clear

Max. temperature: 6°C

Chance of rain: 5%

Saturday, Nov 21st - Race

Conditions: Clear to partly cloudy

Max. temperature: 5°C

Chance of rain: 13%

Who are the Favourites for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix podium?

With both the Constructors' and Drivers' titles already sealed in Mercedes and Kimi Antonelli's favour, there are still some other fights left on the grid.

The 'battle' for second place in the World Drivers' Championship remains alive, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen having a 17-point gap to George Russell, who is third in the other Mercedes.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is only one point behind Russell, with Charles Leclerc 12 points behind his Scuderia teammate. Lando Norris, who won for McLaren last time out in Brazil, is sixth in the championship, but only three points behind Leclerc.

In the Constructors' Championship, the closest fight among the top teams is between Red Bull and McLaren for third place, behind champions Mercedes and second-placed Ferrari.

Red Bull has scored 415 points, while McLaren sits fourth with 398.

Mercedes secured the title with 652 points, and Ferrari seems comfortably in second with 510.

The favourites to win the Las Vegas race are the usual suspects in this part of the 2026 calendar: the 2026 F1 champion, Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas · round 21 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 34% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 16% to win 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari · #44 10% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 9 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 34% 75% 100% P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 16% 49% 100% P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 10% 34% 97% P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 9.6% 33% 97% P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 5 Lando Norris McLaren 8.5% 31% 96% P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 6 George Russell Mercedes 6.7% 23% 91% P3 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 3.4% 11% 69% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3.2% 12% 73% P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 2.1% 7.4% 56% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.9% 3.0% 26% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.8% 3.1% 25% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.8% 2.7% 25% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.5% 1.9% 17% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.5% 2.1% 18% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.5% 1.6% 18% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 16 Rafael Câmara Haas 0.5% 1.6% 15% P25 in the championship · no podium in the last 1 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.4% 1.4% 13% P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 18 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.4% 1.7% 16% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 19 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.4% 1.2% 12% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 20 Alex Albon Williams 0.3% 1.4% 14% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 21 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.3% 1.7% 15% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.2% 0.9% 9.8% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 4 DNFs Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 Shroppyfly 47 pts 2 An Sionnach 45 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 45 pts P The Predictor model 44 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 36 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 29 pts 6 ipeluri 23 pts 7 Casparovic 21 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Demireins 9 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Raceworks Media 6 pts 15 Buzzjohn 6 pts 16 Rahmi Can 6 pts 17 Killabee 6 pts 18 Carlo 6 pts 19 MKL 6 pts 20 Sudhjd 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 13 /20 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 76 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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