F1 Nation's Preview of 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix

In this F1 Nation episode, Tom Clarkson, Jolyon Palmer, and James Hinchcliffe preview the Las Vegas Grand Prix, a race unlike any other on the calendar. They are joined by McLaren's Senior Racing Director Randy Singh, who offers insight into how the team is approaching the final three races and their push to finish ahead of Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship.

The panel also debates the challenge facing Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur with his "dream and nightmare" driver pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, both for the remainder of the season and beyond. They consider whether Aston Martin now has a solid foundation to build on after an improved showing in Brazil.

Finally, the trio reacts to the news that Liam Lawson has re-signed alongside Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls for 2027.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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