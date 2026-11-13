Briatore Offloads Luxury Empire Now to Focus on Alpine

Flavio Briatore built a global empire out of nightclubs, pizza and five-star glamour. Now he's handing the keys to someone else, because the 75-year-old says there's only one project left that still gets him out of bed: rebuilding Alpine.

Why Is Briatore Stepping Back From His Luxury Empire?

Flavio Briatore is stepping back from the management of his luxury restaurant and nightclub empire, saying the move will allow him to dedicate more time to rebuilding Alpine's Formula 1 team.

The Italian businessman has agreed to transfer his hospitality brands, including Billionaire and Crazy Pizza, into a new investment venture with Luxembourg-based Merlyn Advisors, which has links to Qatar's ruling family.

How Big Is Briatore's New Luxury Investment Venture?

The new company is targeting investments of between 250 and 500 million euros in luxury lifestyle businesses.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, Briatore will retain a significant shareholding while handing over management responsibilities.

What Has Briatore Said About His Alpine Commitment?

"I am proud to have created and grown iconic brands, including Twiga, Billionaire, and Crazy Pizza, which have redefined the concept of luxury dining worldwide," Briatore said.

"This transaction will allow me to dedicate even more time to my commitment to Formula 1 as head of Team Alpine, while continuing to closely monitor the development of the brands I have always supported."

Fast Facts: Briatore's Luxury Exit Brands transferred Billionaire, Crazy Pizza, Twiga New partner Merlyn Advisors (Luxembourg) Venture target 250-500 million euros Why it matters More of Briatore's time freed up for Alpine

Related: Briatore Aims Alpine Top Four Finish Within Two Years

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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