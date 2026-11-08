Norris Conquers São Paulo Chaos as Mercedes Seal Ninth Title

Lando Norris survived a dreadful start, a charging Max Verstappen and three distinct phases of unpredictable Brazilian weather to win the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix. The McLaren driver lost two positions on the opening lap but turned the race around with superior pace on slick tyres, decisive strategy and the kind of mistake-free driving that made him World Champion last season.

Verstappen produced another remarkable Interlagos recovery, climbing from 21st to second, while Isack Hadjar completed an impressive Red Bull double podium. Yet the biggest celebrations belonged to Mercedes. George Russell's fourth place and Kimi Antonelli's fifth were enough to secure the team's ninth Constructors' Championship, ending five years without the title and completing a remarkable championship double.

For a Grand Prix that began on intermediates, switched to slicks and finished in heavy rain, the absence of a Safety Car or red flag was extraordinary. Instead, the drama came from tyre temperature, strategic gambles and a circuit that punished even the smallest misjudgement.

Antonelli Seizes Control as Norris Loses Two Places

Overnight rain had left Interlagos damp and slippery, with the air temperature hovering around 15°C. All 21 starters chose intermediate tyres, while Valtteri Bottas never made the start after Cadillac discovered a cross-threaded wheel nut on his car.

Norris had dominated Saturday's wet qualifying, but his pole position advantage disappeared almost immediately. Antonelli launched brilliantly from second and swept into the lead before Turn 1, while Norris struggled for traction and lost another position to Liam Lawson.

The Racing Bulls driver briefly found himself second, an extraordinary reward for his impressive qualifying performance, but Norris recovered the position on Lap 6 as his intermediate tyres finally reached their operating temperature.

By then, Antonelli was already establishing control. The newly crowned World Champion stretched his advantage to 4.4 seconds by Lap 8 and 6.6 seconds by Lap 12, displaying impressive confidence on a circuit where even experienced drivers were struggling.

Russell was also making progress, passing Lawson and Hadjar to reach third after starting seventh because of an engine penalty. At this stage, Mercedes appeared capable of a dominant afternoon.

Further back, however, Verstappen was rapidly dismantling the midfield.

Verstappen Charges from 21st to the Front

Verstappen started 21st after a 30-place power unit penalty, but his opening stint was a reminder of why Interlagos has become synonymous with some of his greatest recovery drives.

He gained three places on the opening lap and continued attacking as others struggled with the greasy surface. Hamilton, Piastri and Albon were among the drivers he passed during the first five laps, putting him seventh almost before the race had settled down.

By Lap 11, Verstappen was already fifth, having gained 16 positions. His confidence on the intermediates allowed him to brake later, find traction where others struggled and exploit the narrow dry line without repeatedly running wide.

It was particularly impressive given the events of the previous two Brazilian Grands Prix. Verstappen won from 17th on the grid in 2024 and recovered from a pit-lane start to finish third in 2025. Another extraordinary result was suddenly becoming possible.

But while his opening stint was spectacular, the race would later expose a limitation that raw overtaking ability could not overcome: Norris had a faster, more consistent car once the circuit began to dry.

Mercedes Lose Control at the Slick-Tyre Crossover

The decisive turning point came when the racing line became dry enough for slick tyres.

Hamilton recognised the opportunity early, repeatedly urging Ferrari to make the switch. He argued that Turn 12 was the only remaining particularly slippery section, but the team initially refused, insisting the crossover point had not arrived.

Ferrari finally brought him in for soft tyres on Lap 15. His immediate purple first sector confirmed that the gamble had been justified.

Norris stopped two laps later, with Antonelli remaining out until Lap 18. That one-lap difference proved critical.

The McLaren driver immediately began generating temperature in his slicks, while Antonelli emerged from the pits still struggling to make the soft compound work. The Mercedes driver initially retained the lead, but his advantage evaporated as Norris closed rapidly.

Antonelli complained that something felt wrong with the car, describing unusual behaviour under acceleration and suggesting a suspension problem. Mercedes could find no corresponding fault in its telemetry, leaving tyre temperature and confidence as possible explanations.

Then came the mistake that changed the race.

Antonelli slid off the circuit, allowing Norris to sweep into the lead on Lap 20. Hadjar passed the struggling Mercedes one lap later, with Verstappen following as the Italian continued to fight his car.

In just a few laps, Antonelli had gone from looking untouchable to falling out of podium contention.

Norris, by contrast, had made the crossover work perfectly. His earlier stop allowed him to warm the soft tyres before Antonelli, while the McLaren's balance gave him the confidence to attack immediately.

Russell also suffered a costly setback during the transition. After stopping on Lap 17, he spun on the dangerously wet pit exit, narrowly avoiding a heavier collision before grazing the barriers. Hadjar and Piastri both escaped past him, undoing much of his excellent opening stint.

Mercedes had entered the pit-stop phase with its drivers first and third. It emerged with neither in control of the race.

Norris Builds His Advantage as Red Bull Fight Back

Once Norris took the lead, he gradually established the pace that would define the remainder of the Grand Prix.

Hadjar initially kept the gap around four seconds, while Verstappen struggled to match his team-mate after Red Bull detected a loss of rear downforce. The cause remained unclear, with no obvious damage or contact to explain the deterioration.

Verstappen eventually recovered enough pace to close on Hadjar, and Red Bull instructed the Frenchman to let him through on Lap 38.

That promoted Verstappen to second, but Norris was already more than nine seconds ahead.

It was the fundamental difference between the two leading drivers. Verstappen had produced the more spectacular opening stint, but Norris had spent less time fighting traffic and was consistently faster once the race settled into its dry-weather phase.

The possibility of further rain complicated the next strategic decision. Teams were reluctant to stop too early if another shower might force them back onto intermediates.

Verstappen eventually committed to fresh soft tyres on Lap 46, with Norris responding four laps later. McLaren's stop briefly put Norris behind Piastri, but the Australian moved aside as his team-mate recovered tyre temperature.

Hadjar and Antonelli attempted to extend their stints, hoping either to reach the finish or benefit from changing conditions. Both eventually abandoned the gamble and stopped for fresh slicks.

By Lap 55, Norris had regained the lead, holding a 7.2-second advantage over Verstappen. Six laps later, that margin had grown to 12.5 seconds.

McLaren had judged the strategy correctly, and Norris had the pace to make it work. Only the weather threatened to undo their advantage.

Late Rain Exposes Mercedes' Problems and Ferrari's Mistake

Light rain returned around Lap 60 before intensifying rapidly, forcing the field to make one final tyre decision.

Russell was the first frontrunner to react, switching to intermediates on Lap 62. It was an excellent call, giving him an immediate advantage as the circuit became increasingly slippery.

Norris, Verstappen, Hadjar and Antonelli followed one lap later.

The transition was far from straightforward. Antonelli was involved in a pit-lane incident with Franco Colapinto, prompting an investigation into a possible unsafe release, while Russell quickly began gaining ground on the cars ahead.

Mercedes instructed Antonelli to let his team-mate through, promoting Russell to fourth and giving him a chance to challenge Hadjar for the final podium position.

Then the same unexplained handling problem that had troubled Antonelli earlier appeared to affect Russell.

The Briton complained that something felt seriously wrong with the car, asking whether Antonelli had experienced similar symptoms. Mercedes confirmed that he had, but the team could find no immediate explanation in the data.

Russell's pace faded, leaving him unable to close the gap to Hadjar.

Ferrari also misjudged the final crossover. Hamilton remained on slicks for an additional lap as the rain intensified, spinning before eventually switching to intermediates. The decision cost him valuable positions and undermined what had initially been an encouraging recovery from 20th on the grid.

Up front, Norris experienced a brief struggle warming his intermediates, allowing Verstappen to lap more than a second faster during the opening phase of the final stint.

But the Dutchman was simply too far behind.

Once Norris brought his tyres into the correct temperature window, his advantage stabilised and began increasing again. By Lap 70, he was 14 seconds clear, leaving Verstappen without a realistic opportunity to challenge.

Norris completed the final lap without incident, sealing his third victory of 2026 and a second consecutive triumph at Interlagos.

Mercedes Return to the Summit After Five Years

For Mercedes, fourth and fifth places might ordinarily have represented a disappointing result after Antonelli's commanding opening stint. On this occasion, they delivered something far more significant.

The team secured its ninth Constructors' World Championship, becoming champion for the first time since 2021 and ending a five-year period in which it had struggled to reproduce the dominance of its previous era.

The foundations were laid at the very beginning of 2026.

Mercedes opened the season with a one-two finish in Australia, repeated the achievement in China and won the first six Grands Prix. That extraordinary start created a championship advantage that proved decisive even as rival teams became increasingly competitive.

By the time Formula 1 arrived in Brazil, Mercedes needed to outscore Ferrari by just three points to secure the title.

Russell's fourth place delivered 12 points, while Leclerc and Hamilton collected only eight between them. Even without Antonelli's fifth-place finish, Mercedes had done enough.

It was also a landmark moment for Toto Wolff, whose ninth Constructors' Championship as Mercedes team principal brought him level with Sir Frank Williams.

Williams built one of Formula 1's most successful independent teams, winning nine Constructors' Championships between 1980 and 1997. Matching that record places Wolff alongside one of the sport's defining figures, even if their achievements came in very different eras.

The title completes a remarkable turnaround for Mercedes. After eight consecutive Constructors' Championships between 2014 and 2021, the team spent several seasons trying to understand regulations that had disrupted its previous supremacy.

The arrival of the 2026 technical regulations provided the opportunity for a fresh start, and Mercedes seized it more effectively than its rivals.

With Antonelli having already secured the Drivers' Championship in Mexico City at just 20 years old, the team has now reclaimed both world titles.

Yet the celebrations came with an uncomfortable technical question. Both drivers reported similar handling problems during the Brazilian race, despite Mercedes finding no corresponding issue in its data.

The championships are secured, but the engineering work certainly is not finished.

Red Bull Celebrate Double Podium as Ferrari Struggle

Verstappen's second place was another exceptional display of racecraft, completing a recovery of 19 positions from his starting place.

His opening stint on intermediates was particularly impressive, while the recovery from his mid-race balance difficulties demonstrated his ability to extract results even when the car was not behaving as expected.

Hadjar's third place completed an outstanding afternoon for Red Bull. The Frenchman managed the changing conditions effectively, resisted Russell's late challenge and secured the fourth podium of his Formula 1 career.

The result also reinforced his progress alongside Verstappen, a driver whose previous team-mates have frequently struggled to match his performances.

Ferrari, meanwhile, endured another difficult race.

Leclerc started 14th following an engine penalty and spent much of the afternoon trapped in the midfield. He eventually recovered to seventh after a fierce late battle with Lawson, the pair making wheel-to-wheel contact before the Ferrari emerged ahead.

The incident was referred to the stewards for further consideration.

Hamilton finished ninth after initially making rapid progress from 20th. His early judgement of the slick-tyre crossover was excellent, but Ferrari's late decision to keep him out as the rain returned cost him dearly.

Lawson finished eighth for Racing Bulls, while Piastri recovered from tenth to sixth for McLaren. Hülkenberg completed the points positions in tenth for Audi, despite serving a ten-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

There were only two retirements: Bottas never made the start, while Lance Stroll later withdrew with a technical problem.

Considering the conditions, the fact that the race required neither a Safety Car nor a red flag was remarkable.

Norris Turns Opportunity into Victory Once Again

Norris' victory was not the most spectacular drive of the afternoon. Verstappen's extraordinary recovery deserves that distinction, while Antonelli initially appeared capable of dominating the race.

But Formula 1 victories are rarely decided by speed alone.

Norris lost two positions at the start, yet resisted the temptation to force an immediate recovery. He brought his intermediates up to temperature, reclaimed second from Lawson and waited for the race to develop.

When the slick-tyre crossover arrived, McLaren made the right decision, and Norris delivered the pace necessary to exploit Antonelli's difficulties. Once ahead, he controlled the gap to Verstappen without exposing himself to unnecessary risks.

His three-stop strategy, intermediate-soft-soft-intermediate, proved ideally suited to the changing conditions.

"It was a very tough race, obviously not the best of launches off the line," Norris admitted afterwards. "The main thing today is I kept it cool, didn't make any mistakes."

That assessment captured the difference between winning and merely being quick.

Three consecutive São Paulo poles and back-to-back Brazilian Grand Prix victories underline Norris' exceptional record at Interlagos. More importantly, his third win of 2026 strengthens his momentum heading into the final races and the preparations for 2027.

Mercedes leaves Brazil with both championships secured, Red Bull departs with a double podium and Norris takes another victory at a circuit that has become one of his strongest.

But the defining contrast of the afternoon was clear: Antonelli had the early speed, Verstappen produced the greatest recovery, and Mercedes claimed the championship. Norris was the driver who combined pace, strategy and precision when it mattered most.

At Interlagos, that was enough to win.