Miles Across America | Mobil 1 and Red Bull Racing

A new video from Mobil 1 and Red Bull Racing on YouTube brings together four racing drivers for a road trip through Austin, Texas. Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar are joined by Red Bull Academy driver Alisha Palmowski and Formula 1 legend David Coulthard as they trade the racetrack for the open road.

Along the way, the group reflects on the moments and milestones that have shaped their careers in motorsport, with a few surprises thrown in. It's a relaxed, wide-ranging conversation between drivers at very different stages of their journeys.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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