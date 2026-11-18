A limit built for safety is now blocking the slipstream pass Hamilton says F1 needs, and the sport reportedly has a review of its deployment rules on the table.

Formula 1 is reportedly considering changes to its controversial engine deployment rules for 2027 after Lewis Hamilton complained that an artificial speed restriction was damaging overtaking.

The Ferrari driver was particularly frustrated after the Mexican GP, where he struggled to pass Max Verstappen despite benefiting from the slipstream on the circuit's long straight.

Under the 2026 regulations, electrical power deployment is progressively reduced at high speeds, effectively limiting the advantage a following car can gain.

"It's the silliest thing when you are behind and you have a little bit more power in the slipstream," Hamilton complained.

"You should be able to go past that to have a chance to overtake. The engine can go faster. It's just they have these silly clips."

Hamilton described the system as "the worst engine profile setting that I think they've probably ever had in this sport".

Hamilton reportedly raised the issue again during the drivers' briefing at the Brazilian GP, urging officials to address the problem before next season.

F1 bosses have now reportedly agreed to review possible changes through the technical and sporting advisory committees.

The current regulations require electrical deployment to begin reducing above 290kph, with standard battery assistance ending at 345kph. Overtake mode can continue delivering power until 355kph.

The restrictions were originally introduced over safety concerns that the new-generation cars could otherwise approach 400kph on long straights.

However, with just 13 overtakes recorded in Mexico, Hamilton believes the rules are undermining the very racing they were designed to improve.

"It doesn't provide great racing," he said.

Deployment limits at a glance Fade begins Above 290kph Battery assistance ends 345kph Overtake mode Up to 355kph Overtakes in Mexico 13 Why the limits exist Safety, to stop cars nearing 400kph

Related: Ferrari already finds 20hp boost for 2027 engine?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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