Three races in three Sundays, and the last two are suddenly in doubt. Roger Benoit fears renewed attacks in the Middle East could leave Las Vegas as F1's season finale.

Formula 1's season could unexpectedly end in Las Vegas this weekend, according to veteran journalist Roger Benoit.

His warning comes as renewed attacks in the Middle East threaten the planned finales in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Writing in Switzerland's Blick, Benoit warned that the security situation had deteriorated again just days after F1 and the FIA confirmed both races would proceed.

"Will the three-way final between Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, all within three Sundays, still fall through?" he asked.

Over the weekend, Bahrain confirmed intercepting Iranian drone attacks, while Saudi authorities reported further missile and drone attacks by Houthi forces.

Benoit also referred to Toto Wolff and Frederic Vasseur's claims that they have left the decision on whether to travel to the Gulf races to individual employees.

"One can only hope that no negative consequences will arise for those affected," he wrote.

F1 has already instructed Imola to abandon preparations for a possible replacement race after deciding on November 10 to proceed with Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

But Benoit believes the latest escalation could force another rethink, despite the substantial financial implications of cancelling the races.

"Formula 1 is simply hoping that no further reports of war attacks emerge," he wrote.

"Otherwise, the circus will have to forgo the more than $100 million in hosting fees from the organisers in Qatar and Abu Dhabi."

Fast Facts: F1's three-race finale Remaining races Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi in three Sundays Decision to proceed Taken on 10 November Hosting fees at risk More than $100m from Qatar and Abu Dhabi Latest threats Iranian drones intercepted by Bahrain, Houthi attacks reported by Saudi authorities Imola Told to abandon replacement-race preparations

Related: Iran attacks now raise doubts over F1's final two races

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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