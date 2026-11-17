Benoit warns F1 season could end in Vegas this weekend
Three races in three Sundays, and the last two are suddenly in doubt. Roger Benoit fears renewed attacks in the Middle East could leave Las Vegas as F1's season finale.
Formula 1's season could unexpectedly end in Las Vegas this weekend, according to veteran journalist Roger Benoit.
His warning comes as renewed attacks in the Middle East threaten the planned finales in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
Writing in Switzerland's Blick, Benoit warned that the security situation had deteriorated again just days after F1 and the FIA confirmed both races would proceed.
"Will the three-way final between Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, all within three Sundays, still fall through?" he asked.
Over the weekend, Bahrain confirmed intercepting Iranian drone attacks, while Saudi authorities reported further missile and drone attacks by Houthi forces.
Benoit also referred to Toto Wolff and Frederic Vasseur's claims that they have left the decision on whether to travel to the Gulf races to individual employees.
"One can only hope that no negative consequences will arise for those affected," he wrote.
F1 has already instructed Imola to abandon preparations for a possible replacement race after deciding on November 10 to proceed with Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
But Benoit believes the latest escalation could force another rethink, despite the substantial financial implications of cancelling the races.
"Formula 1 is simply hoping that no further reports of war attacks emerge," he wrote.
"Otherwise, the circus will have to forgo the more than $100 million in hosting fees from the organisers in Qatar and Abu Dhabi."
Related: Iran attacks now raise doubts over F1's final two races
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Very much possible & rather inevitable if the situation were to re-escalate while in Qatar, either before or during the event, & alternatively, the Qatar GP would retroactively become the season finale if the situation were to re-escalate while in Abu Dhabi.
On the other hand, since Bahrain paid its hosting fee for the cancelled & unrescheduled 2011 edition, the same should also be the case about the Saudi Arabian, Qatar, & Abu Dhabi GPs this season, given the circumstances.