2026 São Paulo GP: What Practice Times Really Reveal

For the first time since 2019, Interlagos hosts a conventional Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend. The Sprint is off the 2026 timetable, giving teams three practice sessions before Saturday's qualifying.

There's more time to understand the cars and more lap data for fans to compare. But Friday's headline times can still be misleading, particularly with softer tyres and sections of resurfaced asphalt to account for.

Friday's Times Need Context

A driver might put in a strong lap on fresh soft tyres with little fuel aboard. Another could be several tenths slower while working through a longer run or trying a different setup.

Friday's sessions provided a useful example. Lando Norris topped FP1 at Interlagos with a 1:11.717 on Pirelli's C5 soft tyres, finishing just 0.082 seconds ahead of Kimi Antonelli. However, the Mercedes driver reversed that order in FP2, setting a 1:10.763 to beat Norris by 0.253 seconds.

Even on the same compound, run timing matters. Track grip improves as more rubber goes down, although weather and traffic can quickly spoil that comparison. A late flying lap may benefit from better conditions without necessarily revealing a car's true advantage.

A useful comparison has to take the run itself into account, not just the position on the timing screen.

Why the Favourite Can Look Slow

A front-runner finishing FP2 in the midfield will attract attention, but that doesn't necessarily spell trouble for Sunday. The team might be short of pace, or it might never have attempted a representative qualifying run.

It's easy to overlook that uncertainty when comparing race predictions with betting odds. Anyone learning how to bet on sports will encounter the difference: odds price a possible outcome and include a bookmaker's margin. They aren't calculated by turning Friday's lap times into finishing positions.

A driver can therefore remain a favourite after a quiet Friday, just as a surprise session leader might still face a difficult Sunday. Recent results and likely race pace still deserve attention.

Saturday Morning Offers Another Chance

The official São Paulo Grand Prix schedule puts FP1 and FP2 on Friday 6 November, with FP3 and qualifying on Saturday 7 November. Sunday's Grand Prix is scheduled for 71 laps. There is no Sprint this year, after five consecutive editions featuring the shorter race.

The extra session lets teams revisit Friday's setup choices on Saturday morning. Drivers struggling with balance also have more time to find a workable setup.

Not everyone will use the extra hour in the same way, though. One team may focus on tyre wear while another searches for a quicker qualifying setup. The gaps on the timing screen still need interpreting.

Softer Tyres Could Change Race Pace

Pirelli has selected C3, C4 and C5 for the weekend, one step softer than the compounds used in 2025. Parts of the track between Turns 3 and 5 and Turns 8 and 9 have also been resurfaced.

Both could influence tyre warm-up and wear. A car that looks excellent over one lap might struggle to maintain the same advantage once the tyres have aged. The reverse can happen to a car that takes longer to bring its tyres up to temperature.

Friday's running also highlighted the importance of track evolution. Antonelli improved his fastest lap by 1.036 seconds between FP1 and FP2, while Norris found 0.701 seconds. Different running programmes and changing conditions make it difficult to attribute those improvements to outright car performance alone.

And if Sunday brings rain, the dry-running data will be of limited use.

What to Check Before Picking a Podium

Before making picks in the podium prediction game, it's worth checking how the fastest laps were produced:

Tyre and run timing: Was a fast lap set on fresh softs, and did rivals run at a similar point in the session?

Was a fast lap set on fresh softs, and did rivals run at a similar point in the session? Long-run consistency: Is the car maintaining competitive pace across several laps, or relying on one standout effort?

Is the car maintaining competitive pace across several laps, or relying on one standout effort? Qualifying prospects: Does the driver have clean one-lap speed, and could grid position make Sunday harder even with decent race pace?

Fuel loads remain unknown, so even these checks leave plenty of uncertainty.

Qualifying Offers a Fairer Comparison

By the time qualifying begins, setup choices should be more settled. Qualifying will put the cars through a much more comparable test, although traffic, mistakes and changing conditions can still shuffle the order.

Antonelli's advantage on Friday makes Mercedes an early contender, but Norris, Verstappen, Russell and Piastri were separated by just 0.068 seconds behind him in FP2. That leaves little room for error when the drivers return to the circuit on Saturday.

By then, Friday's headline time may look rather different from the performance it seemed to promise.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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