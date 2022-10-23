Event: USA Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 28.9°C

Tarmac: dry 34.6°C

Humidity : 50%

Wind : 4.3 m/s SE

Pressure: 991.5 bar

Max Verstappen won his 33rd F1 race at the 2022 USA F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P2 and won on Circuit of the Americas for the second time. It was his 13th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 90th race win and the 2022 F1 constructors' title today.

2022 USA F1 GP Race Report

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz who started from pole position had already lost the lead of the race 5 seconds after the start lights went out. Max Verstappen who started from second place had a perfect getaway and took the lead before turn 1.

Mercedes driver George Russell made things even worse for Sainz, when he collided with the Ferrari in turn 1 and caused the Ferrari of Sainz to spin round and fall back all the way to last place. He was able to go on, but did return to the pits to retire after just one lap. Russell received a 5 second penalty for it in lap 6.

The other Red Bull driver, Sergio Pérez who started from P9 due to a 5 places grid penalty, had great first part and was already on P5 after 6 laps. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who even had a 10 places grid penalty and had to start from P12 was already on P7 at that time.

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was the first to pit for new tyres and switch from medium to hard compound tyres in lap 11. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo and AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda did the same.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton pitted one lap later. He was 4 seconds behind race leader Verstappen. Hamilton's pitstop took 2.9 sec. Verstappen did his 2.6 sec. pitstop one lap later.

In lap 18 Valtteri Bottas spun of in sector 3 and got trapped in a gravel pit. A safety car was used, which came at a perfect time for a 'free' pitstop for Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Latifi, Albon, Vettel, Schumacher and Magnussen.

Leclerc was driving on P2 before the SC and returned to the track on P4. In lap 21 the SC period ended and the race was restarted. In the next lap Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll had a huge high speed collision. On the moment Alonso did a move to overtake his teammate of next year, Stroll moved to the left and Alonso crashed into the Aston Martin of Stroll. Alonso was able to drive to the pits and was able to continue. Stroll's car was wrecked and had to retire.

The race was restarted at the end of lap 25. Five laps later Leclerc passed Pérez for P3 and ten laps later Hamilton opened the second run of pit stops and got a new set of Hard tyres..One lap later Verstappen pitted for new Mediums, but there was a problem with the left front tyre and his stop took 11.1 sec. He even came out of the pits behind the Ferrari of Leclerc on a virtual P3.

Vettel was leading the race now because he still had to do his stop. It's been a long time since Vettel had led a race. He pitted in lap 42, but unfortunately had a slow pitstop and dropped all the way back to P13

Hamilton now was leading the race and behind him Verstappen en Leclerc had a great battle for second place in lap 39. He now was 4.5 sec. behind Hamilton and had 16 laps to close the gap and get back in the lead.

With ten laps to go the gap between Verstappen and Hamilton was only 2 seconds. In lap 50 Verstappen was within the 1 second DRS zone and sailed by on the back straight to get the lead back.

Hamilton did everything he could to keep up with Verstappen, but the Dutchman was to quick.

Fastest lap 1:35.788 min by George Russell, Mercedes W13 #63 lap 56

