Second Free Practice Results 2022 USA F1 Grand Prix
22 October 2022 by    2 min read
Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari F1-75 at COTA

Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 28.2°C
Tarmac: dry  31.5°C
Humidity : 30%
Wind : 2.7 m/s SE
Pressure: 993.9 bar

The second practice for the USA F1 GP was sort of 2023 tire test and was 90 minutes long instead of the normal 60 minutes.

Not much drama happened on the COTA track in Texas. We saw several drivers go wide at turn 19. A few drivers did some drifting and when the sun started to set in the end the light was perfect for some beautiful pictures.

The quickest lap time of last years FP1 was a 1:34,874 min driven by Sergio Pérez with the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 USA F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:36,81029🟡M
277Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:37,525+0,715s32🔴S
33Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:37,627+0,817s31🔴S
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:38,232+1,422s33Test
547Mick SchumacherHaas1:39,507+2,697s24Test
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:39,547+2,737s31Test
71Max VerstappenRed Bull1:39,575+2,765s32Test
844Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:39,698+2,888s31Test
910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:39,840+3,030s31Test
1011Sergio PérezRed Bull1:39,852+3,042s27Test
1120Kevin MagnussenHaas1:40,084+3,274s31Test
1222Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:40,178+3,368s28Test
1363George RussellMercedes1:40,562+3,752s28Test
1424Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:40,664+3,854s33Test
1518Lance StrollAston Martin1:40,806+3,996s22Test
1631Esteban OconAlpine1:41,310+4,500s29Test
1714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:41,334+4,524s32Test
1823Alexander AlbonWilliams1:41,853+5,043s33Test
195Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:41,857+5,047s33Test
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:42,317+5,507s2Test

