Event: USA Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 28.2°C

Tarmac: dry 31.5°C

Humidity : 30%

Wind : 2.7 m/s SE

Pressure: 993.9 bar

The second practice for the USA F1 GP was sort of 2023 tire test and was 90 minutes long instead of the normal 60 minutes.

Not much drama happened on the COTA track in Texas. We saw several drivers go wide at turn 19. A few drivers did some drifting and when the sun started to set in the end the light was perfect for some beautiful pictures.

The quickest lap time of last years FP1 was a 1:34,874 min driven by Sergio Pérez with the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 USA F1 GP

✅ Check out our 2022 USA Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: