F1 Starting Grid 2022 USA Grand Prix Race at COTA

Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas
Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio
Ferrari scored a 1-2 qualifying session and Carlos Sainz came out as quickest for the 3rd time this season and in his F1 career. His teammate Charles Leclerc received a 10 places grid penalty, because he had to use a 6th internal combustion engine and turbo in the back of the Ferrari F1-75. Leclerc will start from P12 because of that. Max Verstappen who qualified 3rd will move up to the front row because of this.
Verstappen will push Sainz to try and win at Circuit of the Americas for the second time and wrap up the 2022 constructors F1 championship title. Especially now that the news came out about the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
Four other drivers get a 5 places grid penalty for using more than allowed power unit elements.
Pole position is on the right side of the track at Austin.
F1 Starting Grid 2022 USA GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:34,356
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:34,448
|+0,092s
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:34,947
|+0,591s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:34,988
|+0,632s
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:35,598
|+1,242s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:35,690
|+1,334s
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:36,319
|+1,963s
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:36,368
|+2,012s
|9
|11
|*Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:34,645
|+0,289s
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:36,398
|+2,042s
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:36,740
|+2,384s
|12
|16
|*Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:34,421
|+0,065s
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:37,147
|+2,791s
|14
|14
|*Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:35,876
|+1,520s
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:36,949
|+2,593s
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:37,046
|+2,690s
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:37,068
|+2,712s
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:37,111
|+2,755s
|19
|24
|*Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:36,970
|+2,614s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:37,244
|-2,888s
*Penalty:
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari #16 gets a 10 places grid penalty for use of additional power unit elements.
- Fernando Alonso, Alpine #14 gets a 5 places grid penalty for use of additional power unit elements.
- Sergio Pérez, Red Bull #11 gets a 5 places grid penalty for use of additional power unit elements.
- Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo #24 gets a 5 places grid penalty for use of additional power unit elements.
Back in the day when we had penalties or just a not-so-good car and you were pushed back on a tight circuit it was easier to just poddle around and finish quietly or pull in. The rules have to exist but in some ways it can spoil the game when L driving his FIAT is no longer in contention to keep up the fight. Unless something goes very wrong you can see the result now. Sorry about RBs loss especially as he won't see the Constructor's Trophy after all his work.
Latest from the US, home of the fastest growing audience in F1. Quali was only available on something called ESPNnews. Even Ted's crapass 'notebook' was on ESPN3. Great exposure guys. Go for the gusto.