F1 Starting Grid 2022 USA Grand Prix Race at COTA

Event: USA Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

Ferrari scored a 1-2 qualifying session and Carlos Sainz came out as quickest for the 3rd time this season and in his F1 career. His teammate Charles Leclerc received a 10 places grid penalty, because he had to use a 6th internal combustion engine and turbo in the back of the Ferrari F1-75. Leclerc will start from P12 because of that. Max Verstappen who qualified 3rd will move up to the front row because of this.

Verstappen will push Sainz to try and win at Circuit of the Americas for the second time and wrap up the 2022 constructors F1 championship title. Especially now that the news came out about the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

Four other drivers get a 5 places grid penalty for using more than allowed power unit elements.

Pole position is on the right side of the track at Austin.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 USA GP

*Penalty:

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari #16 gets a 10 places grid penalty for use of additional power unit elements.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine #14 gets a 5 places grid penalty for use of additional power unit elements.

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull #11 gets a 5 places grid penalty for use of additional power unit elements.

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo #24 gets a 5 places grid penalty for use of additional power unit elements.

