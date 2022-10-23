Third Free Practice Results 2022 USA F1 Grand Prix (FP3)

Event: USA Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 28.9°C

Tarmac: dry 39.6°C

Humidity : 43%

Wind : 6.0 m/s SE

Pressure: 992.7 bar

The third and final practice before qualifying for the 2022 USA F1 Grand Prix was again driven under warm and dry weather circumstances.

Bot Alfa Romeo drivers clocked the first lap times with Valtteri Bottas being faster than his teammate Guanyu Zhou. Bottas first lap was a 1:39.042 min on a set of soft compound Pirelli tyres. That lap time was quickly bettered by both Ferraris and Red Bulls. Charles Leclerc's was quickest with first lap time and clocked a 1:37.471 min also on a set of softs.

Alfa Romeo and Mercedes brought a lot of car updates to Austin. Alfa Romeo had brought a new front wing and a new rear diffuser. Mercedes also had brought a new front wing with a new outwash concept, using the maximum size of the wing supports. They only tried it out on Friday and will not use it during qualifying and the race.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher had a power unit problem and had to drive slowly back to the pits in the early stage of this FP3..

After 15 minutes Verstappen had improved the quickest lap time by 0.377 sec. and lowered it to 1:36.706 min. Five minutes later McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo told his team he had a brake problem and to drive back to the garage to check it out.

Half way the session the top 10 order was: 1. Sergio Pérez (1:36.578 min | S), 2. Lewis Hamilton (+0.110s | S), 3. Max Verstappen (+0.128s | S), 4. Charles Leclerc (+0.187s | S), 5. Carlos Sainz (+0.316s | M), 6. Fernando Alonso (+0.861s | S), 7. Sebastian Vettel (+0.883s | S), 8. Esteban Ocon (+0.935s | S), 9. Lance Stroll (1.142s | S) and 10. George Russell (+1.165s | S).

Zhou's Alfa Romeo had a technical problem and the Chinese driver's third practice session was ended 15 minutes early to get it fixed before qualifying starts later today.

In the last 10 minutes the drivers started doing qualifying simulations and Verstappen went over 0.3s quicker than Pérez and moved to P1. Leclerc also pushed his Ferrari to the limit and only went 0.01s slower than his Dutch rival. Both drove a bit of a messy lap. In the end Verstappen 'cleaned up' his lap and came out as quickest again.

The fastest lap time of last years FP3 was a 1:34.701 min, set by Sergio Pérez in the Red Bull.

FP3 Times Table 2022 USA F1 GP

✅ Check out our 2022 USA Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: