First Free Practice Results 2022 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Weather: dry  29.4°C
Tarmac: dry  38.0°C
Humidity : 35%
Wind : 1.0 m/s S
Pressure: 770 bar

This first free practice for the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix not much happened. Halfway the session Charles Leclerc was fastest in the Ferrari with a 1:20.753 min on a set of soft compound tyres. Lando Norris was second in the Mclaren on +0.367s.

F1 championship leader Verstappen spun round at turn 7 and only was on P11 on +1.584s on a set of hard compound tyres.

With 20 minutes to go the session got red flagged because Pietro Fittipaldi was stranded with the Haas VF-22 at turn 2. The power unit in the back of the Haas had broken down.

With 5 minutes the AlphaTauri driven by Liam Lawson also broke down in the arena section. The session again got red flagged and wasn't restarted.

The quickest lap time of last years FP1 was a 1:18,341 min driven by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes W12.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Mexico F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
155Carlos SainzFerrari1:20,70725S
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:20,753+0,046s20S
311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:20,827+0,120s22S
41Max VerstappenRed Bull1:20,827+0,120s22S
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:20,849+0,142s17S
614Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:20,899+0,192s26S
777Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:21,083+0,376s23S
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:21,120+0,413s21S
910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:21,310+0,603s25S
105Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:21,525+0,818s24S
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:21,762+1,055s16S
1224Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:21,820+1,113s20S
1318Lance StrollAston Martin1:21,865+1,158s24S
1447Mick SchumacherHaas1:21,952+1,245s22S
156Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:22,912+2,205s20S
1640Roy NissanyWilliams1:23,861+3,154s19H
1745Nick de VriesWilliams1:24,246+3,539s22H
1819Felipe MassaWilliams1:24,582+3,875s20H
1982Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:24,615+3,908s13H
2051Pietro FittipaldiHaas1:26,766+6,059s9H

