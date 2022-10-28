First Free Practice Results 2022 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 29.4°C

Tarmac: dry 38.0°C

Humidity : 35%

Wind : 1.0 m/s S

Pressure: 770 bar

This first free practice for the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix not much happened. Halfway the session Charles Leclerc was fastest in the Ferrari with a 1:20.753 min on a set of soft compound tyres. Lando Norris was second in the Mclaren on +0.367s.

F1 championship leader Verstappen spun round at turn 7 and only was on P11 on +1.584s on a set of hard compound tyres.

With 20 minutes to go the session got red flagged because Pietro Fittipaldi was stranded with the Haas VF-22 at turn 2. The power unit in the back of the Haas had broken down.

With 5 minutes the AlphaTauri driven by Liam Lawson also broke down in the arena section. The session again got red flagged and wasn't restarted.

The quickest lap time of last years FP1 was a 1:18,341 min driven by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes W12.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Mexico F1 GP

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: