First Free Practice Results 2022 USA F1 Grand Prix

First Free Practice Results 2022 USA F1 Grand Prix
22 October 2022 by    1 min read

Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas

First Free Practice Results 2022 USA F1 Grand PrixWeather: wet  29.4°C
Tarmac: wet  36.0°C
Humidity : 28%
Wind : 3.5 m/s SW
Pressure: 993.7 bar

FP1 Times Table 2022 USA F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
155Carlos SainzFerrari1:36,85719S
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:37,081+0,224s15S
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:37,332+0,475s20S
418Lance StrollAston Martin1:37,460+0,603s23S
511Sergio PérezRed Bull1:37,515+0,658s19S
614Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:37,713+0,856s25S
763George RussellMercedes1:37,802+0,945s23S
810Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:37,810+0,953s24S
94Lando NorrisMcLaren1:37,856+0,999s23S
105Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:38,041+1,184s25S
1131Esteban OconAlpine1:38,102+1,245s24S
1224Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:38,276+1,419s21S
1323Alexander AlbonWilliams1:38,422+1,565s21S
1422Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:38,898+2,041s23S
1547Mick SchumacherHaas1:38,922+2,065s20S
1639Marino SatoAlfa Romeo1:38,951+2,094s21S
1728Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:39,911+3,054s21M
1898Callum IlottAlfa Romeo1:40,175+3,318s19M
1945Nick de VriesWilliams1:40,325+3,468s23S
2099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:43,063+6,206s4S

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.