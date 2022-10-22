First Free Practice Results 2022 USA F1 Grand Prix

Event: USA Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: wet 29.4°C

Tarmac: wet 36.0°C

Humidity : 28%

Wind : 3.5 m/s SW

Pressure: 993.7 bar

FP1 Times Table 2022 USA F1 GP

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: