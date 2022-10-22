First Free Practice Results 2022 USA F1 Grand Prix
Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas
Weather: wet 29.4°C
Tarmac: wet 36.0°C
Humidity : 28%
Wind : 3.5 m/s SW
Pressure: 993.7 bar
FP1 Times Table 2022 USA F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:36,857
|19
|S
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:37,081
|+0,224s
|15
|S
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:37,332
|+0,475s
|20
|S
|4
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:37,460
|+0,603s
|23
|S
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:37,515
|+0,658s
|19
|S
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:37,713
|+0,856s
|25
|S
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:37,802
|+0,945s
|23
|S
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:37,810
|+0,953s
|24
|S
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:37,856
|+0,999s
|23
|S
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:38,041
|+1,184s
|25
|S
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:38,102
|+1,245s
|24
|S
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:38,276
|+1,419s
|21
|S
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:38,422
|+1,565s
|21
|S
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:38,898
|+2,041s
|23
|S
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:38,922
|+2,065s
|20
|S
|16
|39
|Marino Sato
|Alfa Romeo
|1:38,951
|+2,094s
|21
|S
|17
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:39,911
|+3,054s
|21
|M
|18
|98
|Callum Ilott
|Alfa Romeo
|1:40,175
|+3,318s
|19
|M
|19
|45
|Nick de Vries
|Williams
|1:40,325
|+3,468s
|23
|S
|20
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:43,063
|+6,206s
|4
|S
