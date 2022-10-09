2022 Japanese Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Race Results 2022 Japanese F1 Grand Prix
Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit
Weather: wet 16.1°C
Tarmac: wet 19.3°C
Humidity : 91%
Wind : 3.2 m/s N
Pressure: 1016 bar
Max Verstappen won his 33th F1 race at the 2022 Japanese F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on the Suzuka circuit for the first time. It was his 12th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 89th race win.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc received a 5 seconds penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in the final corner of the Grand Prix and ended up third instead of second. The resulted in Verstappen winning his second Formula 1 Drivers' Title.
Classification 2022 Japanese F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|03:01:44.004
|29
|1
|25
|2
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|29
|4
|18
|3
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|29
|2
|15
|4
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|29
|5
|12
|5
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|29
|6
|10
|6
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|29
|9
|8
|7
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|29
|7
|6
|8
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|29
|8
|4
|9
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+0 laps
|29
|19
|2
|10
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|29
|10
|1
|11
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|29
|11
|0
|12
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|29
|18
|0
|13
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|29
|13
|0
|14
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0 laps
|29
|17
|0
|15
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|29
|12
|0
|16
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|29
|14
|0
|17
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|29
|20
|0
|18
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+0 laps
|29
|15
|0
|DNF
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|Power unit
|0
|16
|0
|DNF
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Crashed
|0
|3
|0
Fastest lap 1:44.411 min by Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo Car #24 lap 20
Notes:
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Car #16 - 5 second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage
Fastest la
|2022 Japanese F1 GP Results
|FP1 2022 Japanese F1 GP
|FP2 2022 Japanese F1 GP
|FP3 2022 Japanese F1 GP
|Quali 2022 Japanese F1 GP
|Start grid 2022 Japanese F1 GP
✅ Check out F1 Standings 2022 Championship
✅ Check out F1 2022 Calendar
✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Congratulations to Max, Rb, and Honda, apparently one of the 1st tweets was from Toto and Lucy, offering there congratulations, with forked Tongue and Tissues.