2022 Japanese Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Japanese Grand Prix

Track: Suzuka Circuit

Weather: wet 16.1°C

Tarmac: wet 19.3°C

Humidity : 91%

Wind : 3.2 m/s N

Pressure: 1016 bar

Max Verstappen won his 33th F1 race at the 2022 Japanese F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on the Suzuka circuit for the first time. It was his 12th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 89th race win.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc received a 5 seconds penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in the final corner of the Grand Prix and ended up third instead of second. The resulted in Verstappen winning his second Formula 1 Drivers' Title.

Classification 2022 Japanese F1 GP

Fastest lap 1:44.411 min by Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo Car #24 lap 20

Notes:

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Car #16 - 5 second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage

