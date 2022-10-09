Race Results 2022 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

2022 Japanese Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report
9 October 2022 by    1 min read
 1

Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit

Race Results 2022 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

Start of the 2022 Japanese F1 Grand Prix (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Weather: wet  16.1°C
Tarmac: wet  19.3°C
Humidity : 91%
Wind : 3.2 m/s N
Pressure: 1016 bar

Max Verstappen won his 33th F1 race at the 2022 Japanese F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and won on the Suzuka circuit for the first time. It was his 12th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 89th race win.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc received a 5 seconds penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in the final corner of the Grand Prix and ended up third instead of second. The resulted in Verstappen winning his second Formula 1 Drivers' Title.

Classification 2022 Japanese F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
11Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull03:01:44.00429
1
25
211Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps29
4
18
316Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps29
2
15
431France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+0 laps29
5
12
544United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps29
6
10
65Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps29
9
8
714Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+0 laps29
7
6
863United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps29
8
4
96Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps29
19
2
104United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps29
10
1
113Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps29
11
0
1218Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps29
18
0
1322Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps29
13
0
1420Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+0 laps29
17
0
1577Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps29
12
0
1624China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps29
14
0
1710France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps29
20
0
1847Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+0 laps29
15
0
DNF23Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom WilliamsPower unit0
16
0
DNF55Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy FerrariCrashed0
3
0

Fastest lap 1:44.411 min by Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo Car #24 lap 20

Notes:

  • Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Car #16 - 5 second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage

2022 Japanese F1 GP Results
FP1 2022 Japanese F1 GP
FP2 2022 Japanese F1 GP
FP3 2022 Japanese F1 GP
Quali 2022 Japanese F1 GP
Start grid 2022 Japanese F1 GP

  1. shroppyfly

    Congratulations to Max, Rb, and Honda, apparently one of the 1st tweets was from Toto and Lucy, offering there congratulations, with forked Tongue and Tissues.

    1
