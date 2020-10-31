First Free F1 Practice Results Emilia Romagna F1 GP (FP1)

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna GP
Race Track: Imola Circuit
Weather: dry 17°C
Tarmac: dry 20.3°C
Humidity : 70.7%
Wind : 1.1 m/s E
Pressure: 1020.1 bar
The first and only practice of 1,5 hour for the newly named San Marino Grand Prix, the Emilia Romagna GP was driven under sunny conditions. It's the 3rd time the Formula 1 circus is racing in Italy.
The first and only other season with 3 races in one country was 1982 when F1 drove 3 GP's in the USA.
Round 13 of 17 is driven on Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, better know as Imola circuit. The last race driven on Imola was in 2006.
The whole session we saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen topping the leaderboard.
FP1 Times Table 2020 Emilia Romagna GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:14.726
|45
|S (C4)
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:15.023
|+0.297s
|38
|S (C4)
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:15.218
|+0.492s
|46
|S (C4)
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:15.633
|+0.907s
|45
|S (C4)
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.688
|+0.962s
|39
|S (C4)
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:15.839
|+1.113s
|31
|S (C4)
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:15.945
|+1.219s
|43
|S (C4)
|8
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:15.966
|+1.240s
|46
|S (C4)
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:16.061
|+1.335s
|40
|S (C4)
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:16.082
|+1.356s
|41
|S (C4)
|11
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:16.109
|+1.383s
|41
|S (C4)
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:16.167
|+1.441s
|39
|S (C4)
|13
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:16.550
|+1.824s
|41
|S (C4)
|14
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:16.560
|+1.834s
|41
|M (C3)
|15
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:16.564
|+1.838s
|32
|S (C4)
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16.671
|+1.945s
|44
|M (C3)
|17
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:16.684
|+1.958s
|42
|S (C4)
|18
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:16.780
|+2.054s
|42
|S (C4)
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:17.060
|+2.334s
|44
|S (C4)
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:17.779
|+3.053s
|28
|S (C4)
I'm confused. How can MV be 2nd & 6th? Where is Bottas? I've cancelled my Sky Sports package because of the cost, so rely on the online info now
Thanks for asking! We have solved the bug now.