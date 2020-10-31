First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Emilia Romagna GP

First Free F1 Practice Results Emilia Romagna F1 GP (FP1)

Mechanical detail during the Formula 1 Emirates Gran Premio Dell'emilia Romagna 2020

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna GP
Race Track: Imola Circuit

Weather: dry  17°C
Tarmac: dry  20.3°C
Humidity : 70.7%
Wind : 1.1 m/s E
Pressure: 1020.1 bar

The first and only practice of 1,5 hour for the newly named San Marino Grand Prix, the Emilia Romagna GP was driven under sunny conditions. It's the 3rd time the Formula 1 circus is racing in Italy.

The first and only other season with 3 races in one country was 1982 when F1 drove 3 GP's in the USA.

Round 13 of 17 is driven on Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, better know as Imola circuit. The last race driven on Imola was in 2006.

The whole session we saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen topping the leaderboard.

FP1 Times Table 2020 Emilia Romagna GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:14.72645S (C4)
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15.023+0.297s38S (C4)
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15.218+0.492s46S (C4)
410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:15.633+0.907s45S (C4)
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:15.688+0.962s39S (C4)
63Daniel RicciardoRenault1:15.839+1.113s31S (C4)
731Esteban OconRenault1:15.945+1.219s43S (C4)
826Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:15.966+1.240s46S (C4)
923Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:16.061+1.335s40S (C4)
1018Lance StrollRacing Point1:16.082+1.356s41S (C4)
1111Sergio PérezRacing Point1:16.109+1.383s41S (C4)
125Sebastian VettelFerrari1:16.167+1.441s39S (C4)
138Romain GrosjeanHaas1:16.550+1.824s41S (C4)
1455Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:16.560+1.834s41M (C3)
1599Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:16.564+1.838s32S (C4)
164Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16.671+1.945s44M (C3)
177Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:16.684+1.958s42S (C4)
1863George RussellWilliams1:16.780+2.054s42S (C4)
1920Kevin MagnussenHaas1:17.060+2.334s44S (C4)
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:17.779+3.053s28S (C4)

