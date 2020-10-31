F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna GP
Race Track: Imola Circuit

F1 Qualifying Results 2020 E. Romagna GP & Pole Position

Valtteri Bottas scores pole at Imola

Weather: dry  17°C
Tarmac: dry  20.3°C
Humidity : 70.7%
Wind : 1.1 m/s E
Pressure: 1020.1 bar

Valtteri Bottas scored his 15th F1 pole position in the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying session today. It was already his 4th pole of the 2020 season. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for the first time in his career in Imola. It was the 124th pole for the Mercedes team.

Q1
The usual drivers got eliminated. Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon had a hard time when their lap time got deleted because they didn't obey to the track limits enough. They both did repair their error and made it to Q2 in the second stint.

Q2
In Q2 we saw 6 drivers who tried to get in to Q3 on medium tyres, so they could start on the mediums and have a better race strategy. Only both Mercedes drivers and Max Verstappen drove their quickest lap on the medium Pirelli tyres. Sebastian Vettel who also tried to qualify on the medium didn't even make it to Q3 in the Ferrari.

Q3
Both Mercedes drivers were driving in their own league again as they were 0.7s quicker than the rest of the drivers. In the last session Hamilton topped the leaderboard with a 1:13.781. Alex Albon's lap time got deleted because he didn't obey to the track limits.

In the end it was Bottas who got the best of Hamilton again.

Qualifying Times 2020 Emilia Romagna GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:14.2211:14.5851:13.60922
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:14.2291:14.6431:13.70622
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15.0341:14.9741:14.17616
410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:15.1831:14.6811:14.50219
53Daniel RicciardoRenault1:15.4741:14.9531:14.52018
623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:15.4021:14.7451:14.57221
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:15.1231:15.0171:14.61620
826Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:15.4121:15.0221:14.69621
94Lando NorrisMcLaren1:15.2741:15.0511:14.81417
1055Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:15.5281:15.0271:14.91119
1111Sergio PérezRacing Point1:15.4071:15.06116
1231Esteban OconRenault1:15.3521:15.20114
1363George RussellWilliams1:15.7601:15.32318
145Sebastian VettelFerrari1:15.5711:15.38520
1518Lance StrollRacing Point1:15.82216
168Romain GrosjeanHaas1:15.91810
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:15.93911
187Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:15.95310
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:15.98712
2099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:16.2088

  1. Daniel G.

    I wonder how confident Mr. Stroll is feeling about his driver line-up for next year after Imola qualifying? Both his drivers for next season were terribly out-qualified by their team mates, one of whom he fired in favour of his (slower) son. Yes Lance has improved and closed the gap to his teammate this year (well done Lance), but surely it's embarrassing both he and Vettel were beaten in qualy by a Williams, the slowest car on the grid! Mr. Stroll seems to have chosen nepotism over pragmatism (no place for anything but hard-nosed to ensure success in in F1....nepotism didn't work out so well for Williams didn't it?), and brought on a famous 'has been' at a very high cost to boot.....and one who could never cope with a fast team mate (Verstappen, Ricciardo). All this at at a critical transition period for the team, with new regulations a year away and an alliance with Mercedes that they need to justify next year with good results.

