F1 Qualifying Results 2020 E. Romagna GP & Pole Position

F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna GP
Race Track: Imola Circuit
Weather: dry 17°C
Tarmac: dry 20.3°C
Humidity : 70.7%
Wind : 1.1 m/s E
Pressure: 1020.1 bar
Valtteri Bottas scored his 15th F1 pole position in the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying session today. It was already his 4th pole of the 2020 season. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for the first time in his career in Imola. It was the 124th pole for the Mercedes team.
Q1
The usual drivers got eliminated. Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon had a hard time when their lap time got deleted because they didn't obey to the track limits enough. They both did repair their error and made it to Q2 in the second stint.
Q2
In Q2 we saw 6 drivers who tried to get in to Q3 on medium tyres, so they could start on the mediums and have a better race strategy. Only both Mercedes drivers and Max Verstappen drove their quickest lap on the medium Pirelli tyres. Sebastian Vettel who also tried to qualify on the medium didn't even make it to Q3 in the Ferrari.
Q3
Both Mercedes drivers were driving in their own league again as they were 0.7s quicker than the rest of the drivers. In the last session Hamilton topped the leaderboard with a 1:13.781. Alex Albon's lap time got deleted because he didn't obey to the track limits.
In the end it was Bottas who got the best of Hamilton again.
Qualifying Times 2020 Emilia Romagna GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:14.221
|1:14.585
|1:13.609
|22
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:14.229
|1:14.643
|1:13.706
|22
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:15.034
|1:14.974
|1:14.176
|16
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:15.183
|1:14.681
|1:14.502
|19
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:15.474
|1:14.953
|1:14.520
|18
|6
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:15.402
|1:14.745
|1:14.572
|21
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.123
|1:15.017
|1:14.616
|20
|8
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:15.412
|1:15.022
|1:14.696
|21
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15.274
|1:15.051
|1:14.814
|17
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:15.528
|1:15.027
|1:14.911
|19
|11
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:15.407
|1:15.061
|16
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:15.352
|1:15.201
|14
|13
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:15.760
|1:15.323
|18
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:15.571
|1:15.385
|20
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:15.822
|16
|16
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:15.918
|10
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:15.939
|11
|18
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:15.953
|10
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:15.987
|12
|20
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:16.208
|8
I wonder how confident Mr. Stroll is feeling about his driver line-up for next year after Imola qualifying? Both his drivers for next season were terribly out-qualified by their team mates, one of whom he fired in favour of his (slower) son. Yes Lance has improved and closed the gap to his teammate this year (well done Lance), but surely it's embarrassing both he and Vettel were beaten in qualy by a Williams, the slowest car on the grid! Mr. Stroll seems to have chosen nepotism over pragmatism (no place for anything but hard-nosed to ensure success in in F1....nepotism didn't work out so well for Williams didn't it?), and brought on a famous 'has been' at a very high cost to boot.....and one who could never cope with a fast team mate (Verstappen, Ricciardo). All this at at a critical transition period for the team, with new regulations a year away and an alliance with Mercedes that they need to justify next year with good results.