F1 Qualifying Results 2020 E. Romagna GP & Pole Position

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna GP

Race Track: Imola Circuit

Weather: dry 17°C

Tarmac: dry 20.3°C

Humidity : 70.7%

Wind : 1.1 m/s E

Pressure: 1020.1 bar

Valtteri Bottas scored his 15th F1 pole position in the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying session today. It was already his 4th pole of the 2020 season. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for the first time in his career in Imola. It was the 124th pole for the Mercedes team.

Q1

The usual drivers got eliminated. Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon had a hard time when their lap time got deleted because they didn't obey to the track limits enough. They both did repair their error and made it to Q2 in the second stint.

Q2

In Q2 we saw 6 drivers who tried to get in to Q3 on medium tyres, so they could start on the mediums and have a better race strategy. Only both Mercedes drivers and Max Verstappen drove their quickest lap on the medium Pirelli tyres. Sebastian Vettel who also tried to qualify on the medium didn't even make it to Q3 in the Ferrari.

Q3

Both Mercedes drivers were driving in their own league again as they were 0.7s quicker than the rest of the drivers. In the last session Hamilton topped the leaderboard with a 1:13.781. Alex Albon's lap time got deleted because he didn't obey to the track limits.

In the end it was Bottas who got the best of Hamilton again.

Qualifying Times 2020 Emilia Romagna GP

