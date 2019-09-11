Prost: Hulkenberg too 'negative' for Renault

Prost: Hulkenberg too 'negative' for Renault
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault F1 Team. Belgian Grand Prix, Friday 30th August 2019. Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Renault ousted Nico Hulkenberg because he is too "pessimistic" and "negative".

That is the claim of Renault advisor and F1 legend Alain Prost, as he explained why the French works team has instead signed up fellow Frenchman Esteban Ocon for 2020.

German Hulkenberg, linked with moves to Alfa Romeo or Haas, is currently looking for a new home for next year.

"We don't want pessimistic drivers, which is why we opted for Ocon," Prost told Sky Italia.


"He (Ocon) is very motivated after being out for a year. Nico is quite negative, but he's also right about certain things. But we have to look forward and a driver's negativity doesn't work for us, especially in a difficult season."

Prost agrees with Hulkenberg that the Renault chassis needs to be improved, but he calls the team's 2019 engine "excellent".

However, he admits that 2020 could be another difficult year for Renault.

"I'll be honest, due to the change in regulations in 2021, it makes no sense that we continue to develop a lot. We hope to have a high level in 2021," said Prost.

"We will have to invest a lot in the development of a good car to be in front again," he added.

3 F1 Fan comments on "Prost: Hulkenberg too 'negative' for Renault

  2. ok then

    Good decision. The Hulk has been in F1 a long time now and expectations are lower than ever for future performances, his new to the team teammate is ahead on points and that's with even more retirements to his name.
    Time for Ocon to shine

  3. Simon Saivil

    Ocon used to be on my exclusive five favourite drivers list. At that time Verstappen was on the list too. Both are now off, one for having had no seat and the other for having suffered apotheosis.

    Now that Ocon is being used as a ramrod to assail Huelkenberg I am unlikely to reinstate him.

