Haas Call Up Hirakawa to Replace Ocon for Rest of Mexico Weekend

Haas have confirmed that reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will take over from Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend.

The team made the announcement on Saturday morning, with Hirakawa set to partner Ollie Bearman from final practice onwards.

The team released a statement confirming the switch: "TGR Haas F1 Team reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will replace Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, Saturday 31 October – Sunday 1 November."

The statement also provided details on Hirakawa's career:

"Hirakawa (32), a two-time winner of the FIA World Endurance Championship (2022, 2023) and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner (2022) with Toyota GAZOO Racing, participated in FP1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday 30 October – his third free practice outing of the season driving the VF-26, finishing 15th overall."

The team added: "The Japanese driver will partner team mate Ollie Bearman through final practice and Qualifying on Saturday and Sunday's 71-lap Grand Prix – Hirakawa's Formula 1 race debut."

Ocon had returned for second practice on Friday, finishing 13th.

During his race-simulation run, he questioned race engineer Laura Mueller's decision to switch him to the medium tyre instead of the soft. Mueller explained the call was made because Bearman's soft-tyre run was "not great," but Ocon was unhappy: "No, no. I wanted the soft. Don't do that to me. Come on."

Haas have not explained the reasoning behind the driver change, though the team confirmed Ocon was not suffering from illness. The disagreement has been cited by some as a possible factor behind the decision, but no official reason has been given.

Haas have stated that no further comment will be made at this time.

Ocon is set to leave the team at the end of the 2026 season and will be replaced by F2 championship leader Rafael Câmara in 2027.

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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