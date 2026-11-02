Ocon denies violence and Komatsu will not elaborate, so Bild's account of the Mexico office confrontation stands as the only detailed version while contract talks loom.

New details have emerged about the confrontation between Esteban Ocon and Haas boss Ayao Komatsu that preceded the Frenchman's removal from the Mexican GP weekend.

Ocon has already categorically denied that any physical violence took place, but Bild now reports that the dispute escalated after he sought out Komatsu to apologise and discuss the situation from Friday practice.

According to the German newspaper, Komatsu told Ocon he did not want to have the conversation.

"Ocon, in turn, replied that he would not leave until he had spoken with Komatsu," Bild reported.

"When Komatsu attempted to leave the office, Ocon allegedly became physical and grabbed him by the shoulder."

That remains an allegation, and directly conflicts with Ocon's own statement denying physical violence.

Komatsu stands by his decision

Komatsu, speaking to Canal Plus, still refused to explain exactly what happened but said he believed dropping Ocon was unavoidable.

"It's a weighty decision, with major consequences and a significant impact," he said.

"It's not a decision I take lightly, but at the same time, I was convinced it was the only one I could make."

Komatsu also confirmed Gene Haas had been consulted and supported him.

"I explained the reasons and the measures we could take," said the Japanese.

"Then, Gene let me decide. I therefore take full responsibility for it."

Bild reports that talks over an immediate termination of Ocon's contract are due to begin early this week, with Rafael Camara expected to take the seat in Brazil.

Oliver Bearman said he had contacted his former teammate.

"I sent a message to Esteban," he said.

"It's a really tough situation, and I don't know exactly what's happened, if I'm completely honest with you."

"It's never a happy situation when these situations occur."

Fast Facts: Ocon and Haas in Mexico Team Haas Bild's allegation Ocon grabbed Komatsu by the shoulder Ocon's position Denies any physical violence Next step Termination talks due early this week, per Bild Brazil seat Rafael Camara expected

Related: Ocon Denies Violence as Haas Drops Him in Mexico

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics