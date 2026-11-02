MotoGP insists Qatar will go ahead, but Yamaha will stay away. F1 has its own Gulf dates on 29 November and 6 December, and the wider conflict hangs over both.

Liberty Media's Middle East headache has deepened after Yamaha confirmed it will boycott this weekend's MotoGP race in Qatar.

MotoGP, now also under Liberty ownership, insists the November 6-8 race at Lusail will go ahead after receiving fresh assurances from Qatar, embassies and independent safety advisers.

Yamaha, however, said its own assessment had not provided "sufficient grounds" to lift a company-wide travel restriction and will therefore stay away.

"This decision reflects Yamaha's assessment of the information currently available and is independent of the measures implemented by MotoGP Group and the event organiser," the Japanese manufacturer stated.

MotoGP responded that it was "disappointed", while also warning of "implications".

"In addition to the contractual implications of Yamaha's decision for its agreements with MotoGP and IRTA, Yamaha's non-participation also carries sporting implications, with any sporting consequences to be managed by the FIM in accordance with the Championship regulations," the two-wheeled series said.

Several riders had already sought detailed guarantees covering evacuation plans and insurance, with reports suggesting a large majority remained uneasy about travelling.

At the same time, Qatar has just successfully hosted the FIA-sanctioned Qatar International Baja.

The latest developments are highly significant for Formula 1 because its own Qatar and Abu Dhabi races remain scheduled for November 29 and December 6.

Reports also suggest Liberty has written to F1 teams urging unity and confidence in the process as it continues to assess whether the Gulf finale can go ahead.

The timing remains politically sensitive too, with reports that F1 is watching the period around the US midterm elections closely amid concern that the wider Iran conflict could escalate again.

Fast Facts: Gulf races under review MotoGP Qatar November 6-8 at Lusail Yamaha Boycotting, company-wide travel restriction stays F1 Qatar GP November 29 F1 Abu Dhabi GP December 6 Liberty Reportedly wrote to F1 teams urging unity

Related: MotoGP Rider Revolt Puts F1's Qatar Finale in Doubt?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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