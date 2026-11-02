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Verstappen admits he has come close to a Hadjar-style shove

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Verstappen admits he has come close to a Hadjar-style shove
Leopold 1 min read
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Verstappen has never pushed anyone away, but he has come close, and he blames a crowded paddock. Wurz thinks Hadjar should have spoken up before shoving the fan.

Max Verstappen has defended Isack Hadjar after the Red Bull driver was formally warned for shoving a fan in the Mexico paddock.

Hadjar had been approached by an adult male guest who tried to put an arm around him for a selfie while he was hurrying towards the garage.

The FIA accepted that the fan had invaded Hadjar's personal space in an aggressive way, although it still issued the Frenchman with a formal warning for the shove.

Verstappen said he understood the reaction.

"It's incredibly annoying when people just touch you without permission," he said.

"I've never pushed anyone away myself, but there have been a few instances where I've come close."

"I've compared the paddock to a zoo before. That's exactly what happens when you let so many people in."

Former F1 driver Alexander Wurz, speaking on ORF, agreed that the modern paddock has become much more crowded than in the Bernie Ecclestone era.

"Under Bernie, this wasn't the case," he said.

"There were far fewer people in the paddock. Now it's a more open place."

But Wurz said Hadjar still should have handled the situation differently.

"I understand he's angry," said the Austrian, who is also chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.

"But as for pushing someone, tell him beforehand, 'Stop, I don't want that right now.' I don't think that's cool in situations like that."

Fast Facts: Hadjar's paddock shove
OutcomeFormal FIA warning
VenueMexico paddock
FIA findingFan invaded Hadjar's personal space aggressively
VerstappenHas never pushed anyone away, but has come close
WurzChairman of the GPDA

Related: Hadjar Escapes With Warning Over Mexico Paddock Shove

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Leopold

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Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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