Vesti Joins Herta in Chase for Bottas' Cadillac Seat

Cadillac has Valtteri Bottas under contract. Its team boss still would not say he is staying.

Cadillac has left the door open on Valtteri Bottas' 2027 seat, with Colton Herta and Frederik Vesti both openly chasing it.

Is Bottas' Cadillac seat still open for 2027?

When asked by Sky Deutschland whether Sergio Perez and Bottas were both settled for next season, team boss Marcin Budkowski pointedly stopped short of confirming the Finn.

"We also have Valtteri under contract," he said. "There are other drivers on the market."

Pressed on whether the second seat was therefore still open, Budkowski replied: "In Formula 1, everything is always open, isn't it?"

Does Colton Herta want the Cadillac drive?

Former IndyCar star Herta made clear in Mexico that he wants the drive.

"I hope so, or else I don't know why I'd be doing this," said the American.

"Cadillac have shown a lot of faith in me doing these FP1s. They've put a lot of resources behind me to get me ready to be in the Formula 1 seat."

What is the problem with Herta's Super Licence?

There is still a complication with his Super Licence.

Budkowski said Herta had now received it, although Herta himself said he had only just learned that his Mexico FP1 may not actually have delivered the final point previously expected, because of an error surrounding his IndyCar points calculation.

"As far as I was concerned, going into the weekend, if I did 100km here, I would have 40 points," he said.

"So I'm not sure what's changed."

Why is Frederik Vesti a serious candidate?

Another serious candidate is Mercedes reserve Frederik Vesti, who impressed during his FP1 outing in George Russell's car in Mexico.

"There's no doubt I've got my eyes on that seat and it would be such a privilege to step into it," Vesti said.

The Dane is already closely connected to Cadillac through its IMSA programme.

Russell said of Vesti: "I think he deserves his chance."

"He's put a lot of effort in working with our team. We all respect him very highly."

Fast Facts: Cadillac 2027 seat Team Cadillac Season 2027, alongside Perez Contract Bottas signed Contenders Herta, Vesti Vesti FP1 Russell's Mercedes, Mexico

Related: Cadillac: 'No Pressure' on Bottas or Herta 2027 Call

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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