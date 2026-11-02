Alonso says the Aston Martin chassis is good and the Honda engine is the problem. At Mexico City's altitude, both cars were out within seven laps and a great chance was lost.

Fernando Alonso's frustration with Honda reached a new level in Mexico, after a weekend that ended with both Aston Martins retiring within seven laps.

Honda had warned before the weekend that Mexico City's altitude could worsen the power unit's limitations, and Alonso's mood deteriorated as those fears materialised.

At one point during the weekend, his answers became almost monosyllabic.

Asked what the problem was, Alonso simply replied: "Engine."

After the race, he was more expansive - but no less critical.

"The car is very good, but we can't do more than a certain number of laps with the engine," said the Spaniard.

Alonso said the chassis itself is not the concern.

"I was optimistic. We missed a great opportunity, so the frustration is beyond imagination," he said.

"I focus everything on performing as well as possible behind the wheel, but I'm not able to accumulate enough laps."

The Spaniard is already looking towards 2027.

"I hope we can learn our lesson and be better prepared for next season," said the two-time champion.

Honda's Shintaro Orihara struck a similar tone after the race.

"At each race this year, we need to learn for 2027, even the hard lessons," said the Japanese.

"We have a lot of data that we can bring back to this circuit next year, including on the turbo lag, and we will work on the solutions."

Fast Facts: Alonso and Honda in Mexico Team Aston Martin Power unit Honda Result Both cars retired within seven laps Honda's warning Altitude could worsen the power unit's limits Alonso's diagnosis "Engine" Looking ahead Honda wants to learn for 2027

Related: Honda cools the FIA's offer as Alonso delays his decision

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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