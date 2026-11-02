Italy has its first world champion since 1953, and his parents say fame has changed little: Antonelli gets a monthly allowance and his only concern is cars.

Kimi Antonelli has become Formula 1 world champion at the age of 20 - while his parents reveal that the Mercedes star still lives on a monthly allowance.

Antonelli sealed the 2026 title with third place in Mexico, becoming the first Italian world champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953 and the youngest ever in history.

His father Marco told La Repubblica in Mexico that fame and money have barely changed him.

"He's never become big-headed, and he's not interested in fame or money," he said.

"Just think, he still gets pocket money."

His mother Veronica explained that Antonelli is given a monthly budget and is expected to stick to it.

"He has a monthly budget he has to stick to," she smiled.

"If he goes on holiday, he knows he can't exceed it. His only concern is cars."

Rossi sees his younger self

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, speaking to Sky Italia, said Antonelli's rise to the drivers' title reminds him of his own early career.

"He reminds me a bit of myself when I was 20," he said.

"He moved me so much, he was great and it was great to follow him."

Rossi said the most impressive part of Antonelli's season was the contrast between his personality away from the car and his aggression in it.

"I really liked his aggressiveness, his cannibalism when he puts his helmet on, a counterpoint to his character outside," said the Italian.

"A 20-year-old, super mature, professional, but simple, who enjoys racing."

Rossi added that Antonelli will now become "the Italian hero" and a global superstar.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, revealed that not everyone initially believed replacing Lewis Hamilton with Antonelli was the right move.

"I'm just so proud of the whole team that believed in Kimi from the very beginning."

"There are a few sponsors who left and said: 'Kimi Antonelli, who's that?'"

Fast Facts: Antonelli's title Title 2026 world champion Age 20 Clincher Third place in Mexico Record Youngest champion in history Italian first First Italian champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953 Team Mercedes

Related: Antonelli Feels 'Better' but Tired Before Mexico Title Bid

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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