Massa Predicts Colapinto Could Take Audi’s Final Grid Spot
Oct.10 - Felipe Massa thinks Audi might snap up impressive Formula 1 rookie Franco Colapinto for 2025.
It's the last real vacancy on next year's grid, with Williams boss James Vowles revealing recently that he's willing to loan the 21-year-old to Audi-owned Sauber next year and in 2026.
"I don't know what I'm going to do next year," said Colapinto, who - after replacing the underperforming Logan Sargeant mid-season - needs to vacate the cockpit for Carlos Sainz at the end of the season.
"I want to stay with Williams, I like the team, the way they operate," the Argentinean added. "I would love to drive for them in the future.
"If not, I don't know what my options are, but my plan A is to stay with the team. They invested a lot in me when I was racing in the junior categories and I'm grateful for that."
Vowles, who has the driver firmly under contract, says Colapinto could simply be the reserve driver next year.
But although reports suggest Valtteri Bottas is the favourite to simply retain his Sauber race seat next year, former F1 driver Massa thinks Colapinto might be the better choice.
"It's really impressive what he's doing as a driver with no Formula 1 experience. He's quite mature," the Brazilian is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.
"He was quite aggressive at the start in Singapore, but there were no incidents. So, in the end you have to show who you are," Massa added.
"We have to see who gets the opportunity to go to Audi, because Williams already has two drivers under contract. But maybe some surprises can happen - you never know in Formula 1," the former Ferrari and Williams driver said.
"I think Argentina definitely has a driver who can be in Formula 1 for a long time and also be competitive. It's a fantastic motivation for Argentina as well, as there is a very big crisis there that has shaken the country for years.
"So when you see what (Lionel) Messi is doing, what sport does for the people, for the fans, for the country, I think it's an incredible feeling," Massa said.
How many different irrelevant individuals need to speak on the matter as if their words matter?
If only Audi bothered to finally announce Bottas (given the high likelihood), this continous pointless milking & speculation would finally stop for good.
If they haven't announced the old and mediocre Bottas yet, it's because Audi is seriously considering signing Colapinto.
Not necessarily, & realistically, everything simply came too late for him anyway.
If anything, Mick seems a more likely alternative than both him & Bortoleto based on most recent reports, even though he seemed to have lost all of his chances before.