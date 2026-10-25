Ferrari Boss Vasseur Faces Fresh Pressure as Mekies Speaks Out

Laurent Mekies has backed Frederic Vasseur as renewed speculation continues around the Ferrari team principal's future.

Vasseur Faces Renewed Questions Over Ferrari F1 Future

Vasseur has again faced questions over whether he could be replaced, while Ralf Schumacher even suggested the strain on his health could prompt him to step away from F1.

Mekies Defends Vasseur and Calls for Long-Term Stability

Mekies, who worked alongside Vasseur at Ferrari during part of 2023 before leaving for Red Bull's sister team, told Corriere della Sera that his fellow Frenchman deserves more stability.

"I think Fred is doing an excellent job," he insisted.

"With four teams so close at the end, only the winner is right. He deserves complete peace of mind."

"Results are achieved through long-term projects."

Red Bull Takes Risks to Strengthen 2027 F1 Title Challenge

Mekies was also asked about the prospect of a Max Verstappen-Kimi Antonelli title fight in 2027.

"Let's keep our feet on the ground," the Red Bull boss smiled.

"There are four teams that can win every race, and that will continue to be the case."

"We made different design choices to start strong from the start in 2027. In this finale, we're taking risks to learn."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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