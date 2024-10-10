Red Bull Leadership Crisis Now Threatens Verstappen's 2024 Title Hopes

Oct.10 - Dr is calling for unity amid a tumultuous period for Red Bull Racing.

Although is now more confident the team is starting to "understand" the reasons for its recent performance slump, the parallel turmoil has resulted in the loss of several high-profile figures.

Max's father Jos clearly blames team boss Christian Horner and his personal scandal and leadership style, but team advisor Marko admits Verstappen senior's scathing public comments were misguided.

"Let's put it this way - it didn't help either," he told ORF Tirol, having already admitted that founder Dietrich Mateschitz's 2022 death and the Horner scandal early this year were all part of the 2024 turmoil.

"But we sat down together and agreed that we have to pull together - we have to work together in all areas to win this championship," Marko, 81, added.

"This is the direction to follow for the future as well, because it's clear that if we don't give Max a car that he can win with, there could be complications in the longer term.

"All the top drivers have exit options in their contracts, and in this case, Max can also look for another option," the Austrian continued. "He will drive where the package will be the best."

In the wake of the 2024 leadership power struggle, Horner managed to cling onto his job as team boss, but Marko says the post-Mateschitz structure is still taking shape.

"In terms of structure, Oliver Mintzlaff is responsible for F1, but also football, cycling and various other things," he said.

Indeed, L'Equipe reports that the energy drink company is poised to buy 15 percent of the French football club Paris FC, on top of its other football and hockey team interests.

Marko continued: "Christian Horner is in charge of from an operational point of view, but I would say that the details have not been finalised yet, because the system is still developing."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: