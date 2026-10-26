Furious Alonso Questions F1 Driver Quality After Albon Collision

Fernando Alonso has launched a surprisingly harsh attack on Alex Albon after first-lap contact ruined what he felt was Aston Martin's strongest race of the season.

Alonso Blames Albon for Costly First-Lap Austin Collision

The pair touched at Turn 11, leaving Alonso with heavy floor and sidepod damage, although the stewards took no action against Albon.

Alonso nevertheless made his feelings extraordinarily clear.

"Albon forgot that turn 11 was there and he had to turn left," said the Spaniard.

Alonso Questions Quality of F1 Drivers After Albon Incident

Later, he went even further.

"I think starting lower always means risking accidents," Alonso stated.

"I think the quality of the drivers in the bottom third of the field is quite low. We saw that today with Alex."

Aston Martin Loses Valuable Points Chance Despite Improved Pace

Alonso said the damage cost around half a second per lap.

Even so, he believed Aston Martin had genuine points pace amid the team's horror 2026 season.

"I think it was the best race of the year, by far, in terms of competitiveness."

"Perhaps today we deserved a ninth or tenth position," added the 45-year-old.

Carlos Sainz Raises Alarm Over Williams' Declining F1 Performance

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz was in an equally bleak mood after Sunday.

"I'm sorry, but we can't fight for anything more," he said.

"We have a car that's a second slower than the cars fighting for points. Unfortunately, things are getting really bad at the end of this year."

"I just hope, for my sake and for the whole team, that next year's car will be much better than this one."

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics