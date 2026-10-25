Herta Eyes Cadillac F1 Seat as Bottas Faces Uncertain Future

Colton Herta has emerged as a serious candidate to replace Valtteri Bottas at Cadillac in 2027, despite his difficult Formula 2 season and the fact he still lacks a Formula 1 super licence.

Herta Emerges as Cadillac Candidate for Bottas' 2027 F1 Seat

Paddock reports in Austin suggest Cadillac is considering giving Herta an additional FP1 appearance before the end of the season specifically to secure the final super licence point he needs.

The American currently has 39 of the required 40 points after his IndyCar results and F1 practice appearances.

"It's crucial for me to score points for my Super Licence whenever the opportunity arises," Herta said.

"I hope to get behind the wheel of a car again. Getting into Formula 1 remains my goal - and I'd like to do it as soon as possible, with Cadillac and General Motors."

Herta Admits Disappointing F2 Season Has Hurt His Progress

Herta admitted, however, that his F2 campaign has been disappointing.

"I'm just disappointed with how the year's gone," the 26-year-old said.

"It's not been good at all."

Mario Andretti Pushes for American Driver at Cadillac

Cadillac ambassador and 1978 world champion Mario Andretti told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he would particularly like to see an American in the team.

"I'm going to be a bit romantic now, but I would really like to see an American driver," he said in Austin.

"It would be wonderful to see all these fans cheering on a fellow countryman one day."

Bottas and Tsunoda Linked to Cadillac's Uncertain 2027 Line-Up

Yuki Tsunoda is also being linked with Cadillac as doubts continue over Bottas' future.

On Friday, new team boss Marcin Budkowski refused to confirm publicly whether Bottas is contracted for 2027.

There has even been speculation that both Cadillac seats could change, although Budkowski strongly played down recent retirement hints from Sergio Perez.

"He doesn't behave or drive like a driver who is anywhere close to retirement," he said.

"He's hungry, he's motivated. There's a lot of fire, there's a lot of motivation there."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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