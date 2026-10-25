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Palou Backs Alonso for Special 2027 Barcelona IndyCar Entry

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Palou Backs Alonso for Special 2027 Barcelona IndyCar Entry
Leopold 1 min read
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Fernando Alonso has emerged as the obvious candidate for a possible guest entry when IndyCar races in Barcelona next year.

IndyCar Considers Extra Entry for 2027 Barcelona Race

Spanish reports say Penske Entertainment is considering whether to relax its normal 25-car limit for the Barcelona round and allow an additional local guest driver.

IndyCar president Doug Boles was quoted by Spanish publication Motor.es as saying the idea has already been discussed internally.

"For now, the plan is to have 25 cars in each race next year, with the exception of the Indy 500, but it's something that has been raised within our circle," he said.

"This would present a number of challenges, but it's something we'll consider as we move towards July 2027."

Alex Palou Personally Invites Alonso to Race in Barcelona

Five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou has no doubt who should get the opportunity.

"I would nominate Fernando 100 percent," he said.

"He's done the Indy 500, he'd be a perfect fit, and he's available that weekend. So this is my invitation for him to come."

Alonso's Indianapolis 500 Experience Strengthens IndyCar Prospects

Alonso, who previously contested the Indianapolis 500, has already strongly welcomed IndyCar's move to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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