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Horner Reveals Hamilton's Secret Talks Over Red Bull Move

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Horner Reveals Hamilton's Secret Talks Over Red Bull Move
Leopold 1 min read
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Christian Horner has claimed Lewis Hamilton wanted to join Red Bull before his switch from McLaren to Mercedes for 2013.

Hamilton's Secret Meeting With Horner and Newey Revealed

In another revelation from his new book Drive, Horner says a secret meeting was held at Adrian Newey's home near Ascot.

"He was looking to leave McLaren, and we were his preferred destination," Horner wrote.

"'What will it take to join you guys?' he said, as we sat down."

Red Bull Considered Dream Hamilton and Vettel Partnership

Horner said Newey was enthusiastic about the prospect of pairing Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel.

"A driver pairing of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton was a tantalising prospect," said the 52-year-old.

Financial Demands Ended Hamilton's Potential Red Bull Move

But Horner says Dr Helmut Marko was less convinced, while the financial demands ultimately killed the idea.

"Of course, the stumbling block was money," he said.

"Any deal that brought Lewis to Red Bull would require staggering sums."

Hamilton instead joined Mercedes, where he went on to win six more world championships before moving to Ferrari in 2025.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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