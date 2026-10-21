Perez hints retirement could come soon

Oct.21 (GMM) Sergio Perez has hinted that his Formula 1 retirement may not be far away, despite only returning to the grid with Cadillac this season.

The 36-year-old told Mexican broadcaster Televisa that the scale of Cadillac's project is greater than he initially expected.

"This is a project that requires more time than I initially imagined," he said.

When asked how many more years he intends to continue, Perez replied: "Giving an exact number is difficult, but it won't be very long."

Perez, who sat out 2025 after losing his Red Bull seat, has endured a difficult comeback with Cadillac, whose debut season has so far produced no points.

But he said the experience has still reassured him about his own level, having largely set the pace over fellow former race winner Valtteri Bottas.

"People who know Formula 1 well know what level I drive at," said Perez.

"It brought me great satisfaction to prove to myself that the circumstances of recent years prevented me from demonstrating my full talent."

Perez said family is now the biggest factor in how long he continues.

"I'm aware that we're much closer to the end than the beginning, but that's precisely why I want to fully enjoy these Grands Prix," he said.

"What's really holding me back is my children. I'd love to stay as long as Fernando, for example, but my children are at the age where I want to be more present."

He added that life after Formula 1 is already on his mind.

"I'm excited about projects outside the world of motorsport," said Perez.

"I want to end my Formula 1 career on a high note, and all I can say is that we'll know soon."

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics