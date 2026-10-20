Damon Hill has changed his mind about the 2026 rules. Max Verstappen is not about to thank him for it.

Max Verstappen has taken aim at Damon Hill after the 1996 world champion reversed his position on Formula 1's controversial 2026 regulations.

Hill had been one of the former drivers critical of Verstappen's repeated complaints about the new generation of cars earlier this season.

What did Damon Hill say about the 2026 rules?

After the recent problems in Malaysia, Hill wrote on X that increasing reliance on technology could ultimately reduce the driver's influence.

"As far as Formula 1, AI, hybrid powertrains and algorithms are concerned, the contribution of driver skill will decrease over time or may even become almost irrelevant," Hill wrote.

How did Verstappen respond to Hill?

Hill's change of view was put to Verstappen by De Telegraaf, and the Red Bull driver did not hold back.

"The problem with many ex-racing drivers is that they don't inform themselves about the new regulations at all," he said.

"Therefore, they don't know what the engine is about and how it actually works. When they're then asked about it on television, sometimes very strange answers come out."

Is Verstappen trying to win people over?

No, he says.

"It's not about gaining supporters for my opinion," said Verstappen.

"I'm simply saying what I think is wrong and what could be improved. Sometimes I get criticised for it by certain people, or they claim they don't understand what I mean."

"Ultimately, though, time will tell whether something is good or bad. Sometimes it just takes a little longer."

Did Verstappen nearly quit Formula 1 in 2026?

Verstappen also repeated that his dissatisfaction earlier this year had become serious enough for him to consider walking away from Formula 1.

"I was really close to it, especially during the first few weekends of this season," said the quadruple world champion.

What changed his mind?

Verstappen said subsequent changes to Formula 1's future technical direction helped convince him to continue.

"The sport has obviously been listening," he said.

"Changes are coming in the next few years, and the internal combustion engine will play a somewhat more important role. So the future looks bright."

Why does this row matter?

Because the argument has quietly shifted. Earlier this season, Verstappen's complaints were treated by some former drivers as moaning. Now one of those critics is making a similar point in public.

Verstappen is not claiming victory. But he is clearly not letting the U-turn pass without comment either.

Fast Facts: Verstappen vs Hill Critic Damon Hill, 1996 champion Hill's warning Driver skill may fade Trigger Problems in Malaysia Verstappen's jab Ex-drivers "don't inform themselves" Quit talk "Really close" early in 2026

Related: Binotto says F1's V8 return no longer a remote idea

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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