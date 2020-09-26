F1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix

Race Track: Sochi Circuit

Weather: dry 26.8°C

Tarmac: dry 38.6°C

Humidity : 71.3%

Wind : .08 m/s E

Pressure: 1009.1 bar

McLaren driver Lando Norris was the one who kicked off the this third practice session for the 2020 Russian F1 GP. The youngest ever British F1 driver went out on medium tyres.

Pierre Gasly was very quick again in the AlphaTauri. He even drove the 3rd fastest lap time in the first half of the session. He also was the first to get some yellow flag into the air, when he spun his car in turn 15. He could just keep it out of the wall and continue with only some flat spots.

Halfway the session the fastest man on the track was again Valtteri Bottas. The Finn also was the fastest in both earlier practice sessions and looks to be the favorite again to score pole position for the race tomorrow.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was second and showed and drove a very good lap to be only 0.017 slower than the dominating Mercedes of Bottas.

In the end Lewis Hamilton topped the leaderboard. The Renault powered cars again showed a performed with Carlos Sainz on P3 and Esteban Ocon P4. It also was a long time ago that Sebastian Vettel was able to be 7th fastest.

Last year Charles Leclerc was quickest in last years FP1. The Ferrari driver then clocked a 1:32.733 min.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Russian GP

Check out more items on this website about: