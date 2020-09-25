Second Free F1 Practice Results Russian F1 GP (FP2)

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Russian GP

25 September 2020 by
F1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix
Race Track: Sochi Circuit

Valtteri Bottas driving the Mercedes W11 at Sochi

Weather: dry  28.0°C
Tarmac: dry  37.6°C
Humidity : 49.4%
Wind : 2.3 m/s W
Pressure: 1009.1 bar

Romain Grosjean was the first who drove out the pits for an installation lap in the Haas this second practice for the 2020 Russian F1 GP.

Hamilton was pushing hard to get good laps in this FP2. Half an hour into the session he even outbraked himself coming on to turn 13. His left front locked up and a flat spot was the result on the soft tyre. Valtteri Bottas did drove the quickest lap time right after Hamilton's error and clocked a 1:33.519 min.

In the second part of the session we saw in the long runs that both Mercedes' drivers who again looked to be the fastest in race trim. Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen drove similar lap times. It looked like that as the tyres of Verstappen got older the gap to Bottas looked to get smaller.

Last year Max Verstappen was quickest in last years FP2. The Red Bull  driver then clocked a 1:33.162 min.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Russian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:33.51937S (C5)
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:33.786+0.267s33S (C5)
33Daniel RicciardoRenault1:34.577+1.058s27S (C5)
455Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:34.723+1.204s36S (C5)
54Lando NorrisMcLaren1:34.847+1.328s33S (C5)
611Sergio PérezRacing Point1:34.890+1.371s35S (C5)
733Max VerstappenRed Bull1:35.048+1.529s30S (C5)
816Charles LeclercFerrari1:35.052+1.533s35S (C5)
931Esteban OconRenault1:35.139+1.620s28S (C5)
105Sebastian VettelFerrari1:35.183+1.664s35S (C5)
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:35.210+1.691s35S (C5)
1223Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:35.242+1.723s31S (C5)
1326Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:35.461+1.942s37S (C5)
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:35.516+1.997s33S (C5)
156Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:35.563+2.044s31S (C5)
1663George RussellWilliams1:35.575+2.056s30S (C5)
1718Lance StrollRacing Point1:35.627+2.108s34S (C5)
1820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:35.729+2.210s32S (C5)
1999Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:36.053+2.534s36S (C5)
208Romain GrosjeanHaas1:36.858+3.339s32S (C5)

