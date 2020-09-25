Second Free F1 Practice Results Russian F1 GP (FP2)

F1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix

Race Track: Sochi Circuit

Weather: dry 28.0°C

Tarmac: dry 37.6°C

Humidity : 49.4%

Wind : 2.3 m/s W

Pressure: 1009.1 bar

Romain Grosjean was the first who drove out the pits for an installation lap in the Haas this second practice for the 2020 Russian F1 GP.

Hamilton was pushing hard to get good laps in this FP2. Half an hour into the session he even outbraked himself coming on to turn 13. His left front locked up and a flat spot was the result on the soft tyre. Valtteri Bottas did drove the quickest lap time right after Hamilton's error and clocked a 1:33.519 min.

In the second part of the session we saw in the long runs that both Mercedes' drivers who again looked to be the fastest in race trim. Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen drove similar lap times. It looked like that as the tyres of Verstappen got older the gap to Bottas looked to get smaller.

Last year Max Verstappen was quickest in last years FP2. The Red Bull driver then clocked a 1:33.162 min.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Russian GP

