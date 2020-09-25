First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Russian GP

25 September 2020 by
First Free F1 Practice Results Russian F1 GP (FP1)

F1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix
Race Track: Sochi Circuit

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault F1 Team RS20. Russian Grand Prix, Friday 25th September 2020. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia.

Weather: dry  27.1°C
Tarmac: dry  31.9°C
Humidity : 63.9%
Wind : 2.2 m/s W
Pressure: 1010.5 bar

Max Verstappen looked to be very eager to start off this first free practice for the 2020 Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver was the first to get a taste of the Sochi track.

After 30 minutes into the session Carlos Sainz hit the barrier in turn 5 when he lost the rear of the McLaren and wrecked his rear wing. On his way back to the pits he lost a lot of debris and a virtual safety car was the result.

With 36 minutes the session was stopped with a red flag because Nicolas Latifi had crashed the Williams in turn 10. The Canadian driver also lost control of the rear, just like Sainz earlier did.

15 minutes before the end Valtteri Bottas was quickest in the Mercedes with a 1:34.923 min. The Finn was followed by Daniel Ricciardo in the Renault on 0.507s. Third fastest was Max Verstappen in the Red Bull on 0.654s.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton seemed to already focussed on the race. The British driver who can get level with Michael Schumacher this weekend with 91 race wins wasn't getting quick lap times on the leaderboard as his fastest lap was 2.793s slower than his teammate on the hard tyre.

Last year Charles Leclerc was quickest in last years FP1. The Ferrari driver then clocked a 1:34.462 min.

FP1 Times Table 2020 Russian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:34.92313S (C5)
23Daniel RicciardoRenault1:35.430+0.507s22S (C5)
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:35.577+0.654s22S (C5)
411Sergio PérezRacing Point1:35.796+0.873s23S (C5)
518Lance StrollRacing Point1:35.965+1.042s20S (C5)
631Esteban OconRenault1:36.061+1.138s23S (C5)
726Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:36.230+1.307s21M (C4)
823Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:36.254+1.331s24S (C5)
95Sebastian VettelFerrari1:36.323+1.400s22M (C4)
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:36.706+1.783s25M (C4)
1116Charles LeclercFerrari1:36.896+1.973s23S (C5)
1255Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:36.970+2.047s8M (C4)
134Lando NorrisMcLaren1:37.110+2.187s28S (C5)
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:37.201+2.278s17S (C5)
157Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:37.230+2.307s23S (C5)
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:37.430+2.507s22S (C5)
1763George RussellWilliams1:37.595+2.672s23S (C5)
188Romain GrosjeanHaas1:37.649+2.726s24M (C4)
1944Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:37.716+2.793s18H (C3)
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:37.784+2.861s11S (C5)

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.