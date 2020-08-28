Second Free F1 Practice Results Belgian F1 GP (FP2)

F1 Race Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Race Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: dry 18.7°C

Tarmac: dry 25.5°C

Humidity : 56.5%

Wind : 1.4 m/s S

Pressure: 954.6 bar

Antonio Giovinazzi kicked off this second practice session for Sunday's Belgian F1 GP. The Italian lapped the Ardenne track in 1:49.716 min which was his first clocked lap time this weekend. In the morning session (FP1) his power unit had to be fixed, which took whole morning. Both Haas cars were not ready yet and it took the Haas mechanics one more hour to get both cars on the track.

Early in the session McLaren driver Lando Norris told his team on the radio he lost power. He came in to the Pits to to let the mechanics check the Renault power unit in the back of the MCL35.





Half an hour into the session Max Verstappen showed the Red Bull has good pace on Spa-Francorchamps as he clocked the quickest lap time of 1:44.354 min until then on the medium tyres. He even was 0,3s quicker than Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas on the same compound.

Half way the session a lot of drivers fitted their cars with the quickest and softest tyre to see how fast they could do a lap around the amazing track. After all drivers had done their laps, it was Max Verstappen who turned up on top of the leaderboard with a 1:43.744 min. Surprisingly the second driver wasn't a Mercedes, but a the Renault of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian driver was only 0.048s slower than his old Red Bull team mate. 3rd fastest was the first Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel of the W11. Hamilton was only 0.096s slower than Verstappen.

20 minutes before the end of the session Ricciardo unfortunately had to retire his car when is power unit turned off coming out of Radilion. With 13 minutes to go the session got red flagged, because ? hit the barrier after turn 1 and ripped of some boarding that ended up on the tarmac and had to be removed.

Ferrari is having a nightmare weekend so far in Belgium. The Scuderia team was slower in FP1 & FP2 than their sister team Alfa Romeo and 0.3s faster than the Haas team who are using the same Ferrari engine and only drove 12 laps this seassion

Last years quickest lap time in FP2 was a 1:44.123 min, set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF71H.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Belgian GP

