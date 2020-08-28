First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Belgian GP

28 August 2020 by
F1 Race Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Race Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Haas Mechanics push the Haas VF-20 in the pit lane

Weather: dry  16.3°C
Tarmac: dry  21.9°C
Humidity : 64.7%
Wind : 1.0 m/s var
Pressure: 956.3 bar

Carlos Sainz was the first to check out one of the favourite tracks for most drivers in the McLaren this first practice session for the 2020 Belgian GP. Alex Albon was the second driver to exit the pits to test out several front wings with aeroracks fitted on the RB16.

After half an hour into this first practice session Max Verstappen topped the timesheet with a time of 1:45.470 min clocked with the Red Bull RB16 fitted with the Hard compound tyres.


The Ferrari powered Haas VF-20 driven by Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen and the Alfa Romeo C39 of Antonio Giovinazzi all had a power unit problem and had to be fixed. None of them were able to clock a lap time.

With half an hour to go both Mercedes drivers and Max Verstappen tried out the Soft tyres, to see how quick they were on those tyres. Hamilton and Verstappen both had a bit of wheel spin coming out of turn 1. Bottas drove the cleanest lap and took P1 for this session.

Last years quickest lap time in FP1 was a 1:44.574 min, set by Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari SF90.

FP1 Times Table 2020 Belgian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:44.49318S (C3)
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:44.562+0.069s17S (C3)
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:44.574+0.081s20S (C3)
411Sergio PérezRacing Point1:44.629+0.136s22S (C3)
518Lance StrollRacing Point1:44.868+0.375s22S (C3)
623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:45.049+0.556s22S (C3)
731Esteban OconRenault1:45.099+0.606s20S (C3)
855Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:45.222+0.729s24S (C3)
93Daniel RicciardoRenault1:45.225+0.732s21S (C3)
104Lando NorrisMcLaren1:45.274+0.781s28S (C3)
1126Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:45.447+0.954s25M (C2)
1210Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:45.503+1.010s17M (C2)
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:45.704+1.211s19S (C3)
1416Charles LeclercFerrari1:45.759+1.266s18S (C3)
155Sebastian VettelFerrari1:46.179+1.686s15S (C3)
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:46.488+1.995s19M (C2)
1763George RussellWilliams1:46.570+2.077s21H (C1)
1820Kevin MagnussenHaasno time-1-
198Romain GrosjeanHaasno time-2-
2099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeono time-2-

