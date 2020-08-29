Third Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Belgian GP

F1 Race Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Race Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Lewis Hamilton in turn 1 (La Source) with the Mercedes W11

Weather: dry  13.8-16.8°C
Tarmac: dry  18.8-26.7°C
Humidity : 72.8-64.5%
Wind : 2.0 m/s Var
Pressure: 957.5 bar

During the night and morning a lot of rain had washed the track before the third practice for the 2020 Belgian F1 GP. The weather conditions was cool with overcast. The track was still dense in the beginning of this FP3.

Only both Haas drivers, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drove some laps during the first 20 minutes of the session. After that the tarmac had dried out all other cars also went out on slicks.


Half an hour into the session the order was 1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 1:43.813, 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull),  +0.083s and 3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), +0.325s. All three set their lap time on the soft compound (red) tyres.

15 minutes before the end of the session it started to drizzle at some places, which was the reason that all drivers returned to the pits to wait for the track to dry out again.

With 8 minutes to go all drivers except Magnussen decided to go out and created the most expensive traffic jam to get a good final run on the fabulous and more than seven kilometers long track.

Renault driver Esteban Ocon drove a great lap and even was 2nd fastest at the end of the session. Spa-Francorchamps must be one of his favourite circuits. The French driver scored a P3 two years ago in the Force India.

Ferrari's nightmare weekend even got worse with Charles Leclerc on P17 and four times WC Sebastian Vettel dead last on P20. Crazy to see when you consider they were the quickest team one year ago!

Last years quickest lap time in FP3 was a 1:44.206 min, set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF90.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Belgian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:43.2559S (C3)
231Esteban OconRenault1:43.485+0.230s9S (C3)
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:43.641+0.386s12S (C3)
423Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:43.731+0.476s13S (C3)
577Valtteri BottasMercedes1:43.813+0.558s9S (C3)
633Max VerstappenRed Bull1:43.896+0.641s10S (C3)
73Daniel RicciardoRenault1:43.973+0.718s8S (C3)
818Lance StrollRacing Point1:43.988+0.733s12S (C3)
955Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:44.006+0.751s13S (C3)
1011Sergio PérezRacing Point1:44.180+0.925s12S (C3)
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:44.508+1.253s14S (C3)
1226Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:44.543+1.288s14S (C3)
136Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:44.771+1.516s11S (C3)
1420Kevin MagnussenHaas1:44.841+1.586s10S (C3)
158Romain GrosjeanHaas1:44.844+1.589s16S (C3)
167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:44.932+1.677s11S (C3)
1716Charles LeclercFerrari1:45.147+1.892s12S (C3)
1863George RussellWilliams1:45.157+1.902s11S (C3)
1999Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:45.190+1.935s13S (C3)
205Sebastian VettelFerrari1:45.420+2.165s12S (C3)

