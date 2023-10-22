Event: USA Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 30.6°C

Tarmac: dry 40.7°C

Humidity : 38%

Wind : 6.3 km/h S

Pressure: 994 mbar

Max Verstappen won his 50th F1 race at the 2023 USA F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P6 and won on Circuit of the Americas for the third time. It was his 15th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 109th race win.

2023 USA F1 GP Race Report

In a nail-biting 2023 USA F1 Grand Prix, Max Verstappen emerged victorious. The Red Bull driver faced fierce competition from Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris throughout the race, making for an exhilarating spectacle at the Circuit of the Americas.

Lights out in Austin, and Lando Norris made a fantastic start, immediately establishing a lead over his rivals. The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, along with Lewis Hamilton, were closely packed behind him.

Verstappen quickly made his presence felt, advancing to fifth place and pressuring Hamilton as the race unfolded.

Lap 3 saw Esteban Ocon suffering from sidepod damage, a result of an earlier incident with Oscar Piastri. The stewards were already investigating multiple incidents, including one involving George Russell.

Lap 6, and Ocon had plummeted to the back of the grid due to his damaged car. Meanwhile, Norris extended his lead over Leclerc, with Hamilton closely following in third.

Verstappen, on a two-stop strategy, executed a crucial move on Sainz to secure fourth place on Lap 5.

Lap 17 marked the end of Ocon's race, as he retired due to the damage sustained in the early stages.

Both Norris and Verstappen opted for a two-stop strategy, with Norris switching to hard tires after his second stop. Verstappen managed to rejoin the track ahead of Norris, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for the lead.

Lewis Hamilton, on a one-stop strategy with fresher medium tires, overtook Norris on Lap 49 and set his sights on Verstappen.

In the closing laps, Hamilton closed the gap to Verstappen but ultimately fell just short, with Verstappen securing a hard-fought victory.

Lando Norris secured third place, marking another podium finish for McLaren.

Carlos Sainz, despite pressure from Sergio Perez, held on to fourth place, while Charles Leclerc finished a respectable sixth.

Yuki Tsunoda claimed the fastest lap in the final lap, earning an additional point

The 2023 USA F1 Grand Prix will be remembered for its intense battles, strategy twists, and Verstappen's impressive victory. With just a handful of races remaining in the season, the title race remains captivating, and Formula 1 fans can look forward to more exciting action in the coming races.

Classification 2023 USA F1 GP

Penaltys:

Alex Albon, Williams #23 - 5 second time penalty for track limits infringements.

Fastest lap 1:38.139 min by Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 #22 lap 56

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2023 Championship

✅ Check out F1 2023 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records

✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: