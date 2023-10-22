Race Results & Report 2023 USA F1 Grand Prix
Event: USA Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas
Weather: dry 30.6°C
Tarmac: dry 40.7°C
Humidity : 38%
Wind : 6.3 km/h S
Pressure: 994 mbar
Max Verstappen won his 50th F1 race at the 2023 USA F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P6 and won on Circuit of the Americas for the third time. It was his 15th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 109th race win.
2023 USA F1 GP Race Report
In a nail-biting 2023 USA F1 Grand Prix, Max Verstappen emerged victorious. The Red Bull driver faced fierce competition from Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris throughout the race, making for an exhilarating spectacle at the Circuit of the Americas.
Lights out in Austin, and Lando Norris made a fantastic start, immediately establishing a lead over his rivals. The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, along with Lewis Hamilton, were closely packed behind him.
Verstappen quickly made his presence felt, advancing to fifth place and pressuring Hamilton as the race unfolded.
Lap 3 saw Esteban Ocon suffering from sidepod damage, a result of an earlier incident with Oscar Piastri. The stewards were already investigating multiple incidents, including one involving George Russell.
Lap 6, and Ocon had plummeted to the back of the grid due to his damaged car. Meanwhile, Norris extended his lead over Leclerc, with Hamilton closely following in third.
Verstappen, on a two-stop strategy, executed a crucial move on Sainz to secure fourth place on Lap 5.
Lap 17 marked the end of Ocon's race, as he retired due to the damage sustained in the early stages.
Both Norris and Verstappen opted for a two-stop strategy, with Norris switching to hard tires after his second stop. Verstappen managed to rejoin the track ahead of Norris, setting the stage for a thrilling battle for the lead.
Lewis Hamilton, on a one-stop strategy with fresher medium tires, overtook Norris on Lap 49 and set his sights on Verstappen.
In the closing laps, Hamilton closed the gap to Verstappen but ultimately fell just short, with Verstappen securing a hard-fought victory.
Lando Norris secured third place, marking another podium finish for McLaren.
Carlos Sainz, despite pressure from Sergio Perez, held on to fourth place, while Charles Leclerc finished a respectable sixth.
Yuki Tsunoda claimed the fastest lap in the final lap, earning an additional point
The 2023 USA F1 Grand Prix will be remembered for its intense battles, strategy twists, and Verstappen's impressive victory. With just a handful of races remaining in the season, the title race remains captivating, and Formula 1 fans can look forward to more exciting action in the coming races.
Classification 2023 USA F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:35:21.362
|56
|6
|33
|2
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|56
|3
|25
|3
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|56
|2
|20
|4
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|56
|4
|15
|5
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|56
|9
|14
|6
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|56
|1
|14
|7
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|56
|5
|7
|8
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|56
|7
|6
|9
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|56
|19
|2
|10
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|56
|11
|2
|11
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0 laps
|56
|18
|0
|12
|2
| Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+0 laps
|56
|20
|0
|13
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|+0 laps
|56
|16
|0
|14
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|56
|13
|0
|15
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|55
|12
|0
|16
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|55
|14
|0
|17
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|55
|15
|0
|DNF
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Suspension
|49
|17
|0
|DNF
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Collision damage
|10
|10
|0
|DNF
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Collision damage
|6
|8
|0
Penaltys:
- Alex Albon, Williams #23 - 5 second time penalty for track limits infringements.
Fastest lap 1:38.139 min by Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 #22 lap 56
All this Merc and Mcl catching up Rb, Really? could be max was having an off day , car problem , no car development, could be dozen reasons, but heh make it sound good that everyone's catching up Rb , for once Lucy did a good race, my guess is Max was cruising a fair bit of the race Oh dear the red team.......One-Zero to Yuki, bit of a confidence builder for Checo too, so good for him
Those Brit commentator wankers, give it up to the Dutchman already.
Hate to admit it, I dropped the $$$ & went to the race. First one in 7 yrs., and probably my last. Takeaway: MYGAWD, these current cars are fast & sticky...like slot cars, but way too big. And, for those of you who are VERhaters, the boos were not directed at him. The reaction was to the governor of Texas being there for a photo op.. He is a certified uber douche. BTW, even with the SKYguys, tv is better.